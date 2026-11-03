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Injury Updates: McVay says Myles Garrett will practice in Week 9; 'more likely than not' Terrance Ferguson also returns to practice

Nov 02, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) will practice this week. Doing so will open Garrett's 21-day window that gives the Rams that amount of time to decide whether to activate him off of Injured Reserve (IR).

Garrett has been on IR since Sep. 17 – three days after undergoing knee surgery following the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia – and eligible to return from it since Week 6. When asked Monday whether this will be a one-week or mutil-week ramp up for Garrett, McVay said he wanted to be careful about setting any expectations for when Garrett will play.

"I think just taking it a day at a time is going to be the best way that we can approach it," McVay said. "Think that's the right thing for him, and really just to see how he responds. But I think it's a real positive that we're starting his clock."

While the Rams haven't decided yet whether tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) – who has been eligible to return from IR since last week – will also return to practice this week, McVay said it is "more likely than not that we will" start Ferguson's 21-day clock as well, "but want to see how he's feeling." Ferguson has been on IR since Oct. 2 after sustaining a medial ankle sprain against the Broncos in Week 3.

As for cornerbacks Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), McVay said Watson "aggravated his shoulder again" on Sunday against the Chargers and that they will take things a day at a time with him, seeing what his status looks like as the week progresses. Although McDuffie "came in feeling better than maybe what we expected," per McVay, they will also be monitoring him as the week goes on.

Additionally, inside linebacker Grant Stuard injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and is considered week-to-week, according to McVay.

Meanwhile, running back Dean Connors broke his hand during Sunday's game and will undergo surgery Monday. McVay said Connors is "a candidate for IR."

McVay also said tight end Colby Parkinson, who missed last Sunday's game against the Chargers with a rib injury, is "making really good progress."

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