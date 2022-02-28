Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with EVERFI to host webinar for LA students about untold stories in Black History 

Feb 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Tatum Texada

To culminate the Rams' Black History Month celebration, the team partnered with EVERFI to host the "African American History: Untold Stories" webinar for more than 300 Los Angeles region students, grades 6-9. Rams front office staff members participated in the virtual discussion moderated by Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development.

"We come together on this Zoom webinar to continue the conversation of how we can all inspire change, create history with our own choices, and learn about who has come before us and how those individuals have paved the way for us all," said Franklin as he welcomed students.

The honest, vulnerable and bold conversation explored and celebrated the exceptional achievements made by Black leaders and pioneers, such as Rams Legends Kenny Washington, Woody Strode and James "Shack" Harris.

"The Rams are committed to highlighting leaders that are advocating for justice, addressing disparities and inspiring change," said Franklin. "As we think about inspiring change, it has been in our franchise DNA since the beginning. I think of Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, who broke the color barrier in 1946 when the Rams signed them as well as Shack Harris, who became the first Black quarterback to start and win a playoff game following the 1974 season."

During the 40-minute discussion, panelists Bianca Graves, Rams Manager of Partnership Marketing, and Daiveun Curry-Chapman, Rams Senior Account Executive of Ticket Sales, spoke to students from Applied Technology Center High School, California High School, Ensure High School, Highland Park Continuation High School, Independence High School, KIPP Corazón Academy, Palmdale High School, Taft Charter High School, Verdugo Hills High School and Walt Whitman High School. The discussion focused on how they learned about Black history, the roles they want to play in creating positive change, and how the lives of Washington, Strode and Harris continue to inspire people today.

"When we think about breaking barriers, we think about Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Shack Harris, and women like Shirley Chisholm. You think about everything they had to overcome and the adversity that they faced," explained Graves. "I know we're living in unprecedented times, so really understanding our history and understanding what those before us have gone through to get to where they were, or currently are, should be an inspiration and encouragement to everyone. You may face adversity, you may face hard times, but if you put your mind to it and you have the resources, support and encouragement to do those things, then change is always possible."

Many stories of Black America have gone untold throughout history. The webinar highlighted some of those stories and encouraged students to be curious and have meaningful dialogue.

"Speaking and connecting with friends and colleagues is big," said Curry-Chapman. "My family is from Louisiana. I got to speak to my grandfather before he passed away about his upbringing and how it was growing up in the 50s and 60s in Louisiana, the transition from Louisiana to Los Angeles, escaping the 'Jim Crow South' and coming out west. I was able to find out so much. The biggest thing is tapping into some of the older generations. Tap into our elders and really get that foundation of what they had to go through. That helps you understand where we can go."

The panelists motivated students to be listeners but most important, be "doers" in their communities. Curry-Chapman explained the importance of paying homage to those in the past that have inspired change and encouraged students to emulate their role models.

To close the discussion, students were given the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice. Many of the students drew from personal experiences and explored topics like combating racism, the importance of learning a diverse history, the values professionals should possess and how to find positive role models.

The Rams' Black History Month efforts were grounded in an unwavering spirit to Inspire Change by honoring the team's history, celebrating the present and paving the way for the future. Throughout February, the Rams shared the stories and accomplishments of front office staff members who continue to pioneer with a purpose in our communities. The stories are on the Rams' website and LinkedIn page.

"It's reassuring to know that we all can make a difference," said Franklin. "We all can mark our name in history by just making individual choices, being bold and taking chances."

To learn more about the Rams' Black History Month efforts, please visit https://www.therams.com/community/black-history-month.

Related Content

news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Casey Africano

In the first of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights Casey Africano of the player affairs team. 
news

Rams to debut 'Ride with Rampage' children's book & celebrate Read Across America with three local elementary schools

In celebration of Read Across America, the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams will visit three local elementary schools to host outdoor reading sessions for students.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program & Los Angeles Rams grant $150,000 to refurbish Grass Field at Inglewood Unified School District's Caroline Coleman Stadium

Inglewood Unified School District has been granted $150,000 by the Los Angeles Rams through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to refurbish the grass field at Caroline Coleman Stadium in Inglewood. 
news

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Watts Rams with Super Bowl LVI tickets & Rams unveil mural at Dymally High School

Leading up to the Rams NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 30, the Rams and Nike hosted Watts Rams youth football players for a special surprise at Dymally High School.
news

Intuit QuickBooks, Mailchimp team up with Los Angeles Rams to support early start small businesses in Los Angeles

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to surprise three small businesses with $25,000 grants from Intuit to help them succeed and grow.
news

Inaugural Black Sports Business Symposium to kick off June 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

AMB Sports and Entertainment, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Rams partner with the BSBS to help create opportunities and advancement for Black talent in sports; Visit blacksportsbiz.com for more information.
news

Los Angeles Rams to host local Super Bowl Week events leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will host a series of Super Bowl Week activations that engage local fans and students throughout the LA region, as well as celebrate youth and high school football with co-ed programs designed to enhance the values and transferrable life skills associated with the game of football. 
news

Los Angeles Rams to continue offering free giveaways & prizes for fans at newsstand locations leading up to Super Bowl LVI

In anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit the team's pop-up newsstand at The Village in Woodland Hills to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes as well as meet opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.
news

Rams create specialty license plates to help raise funds to expand access to outdoor parks for Californians

In partnership with the California Natural Resource Agency, the Rams have created specialty license plates for fans to purchase in an effort to raise funds for the state's Outdoors for All initiative designed to expand outdoor access for all Californians.
news

Rams Newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to offer free giveaways and prizes to fans leading up to NFC Championship 

In anticipation of the Rams-49ers NFC Conference Championship presented by Audi, fans are invited to visit the Rams pop-up newsstand locations in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes, plus meet and greet opportunities with Legends, Cheerleaders and Rampage.
news

Rams to support six local watch parties for NFC Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

To bring fans together for the Rams-Bucs Divisional Round playoff matchup presented by Audi, the Rams are supporting six booster club watch parties throughout Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Advertising