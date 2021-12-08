Rams RB Sony Michel talks his 121-yard performance vs. Jaguars, physical running style & more on Rams Revealed

Is that the Sony Michel Effect?

"It starts with (running backs) Coach Thomas Brown, emphasizing so much of pad level. Just limiting the surface that these guys, the defenders, are hitting," the fourth-year pro said of how he finishes forward on each attempt. "As running backs, we like to be the physical ones, delivering the blow. So, we're trying to run through contact and just keep your feet moving."

Perhaps Michel's knack for YAC (yards after contact) stems from his youth football days as an offensive linemen. He and his older brother, Marken, now a wide receiver on the practice squad in Washington, started in the trenches.

"First year playing football, we thought we were better than what we were," Michel recalled of his childhood in Florida. "We went out there; we (were) in for a rude awakening. And the coaches were like, 'Alright. Y'all are big. So we're just going to put y'all on the offensive line.'

It may not have been his favorite role, but it set him up for long-term success as a tailback.

"I do have appreciation for the position, especially because now that I'm a running back, I lean on the offensive linemen."

At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, the 26-year old Michel was meant to churn out yards not pave the way for others. He and the Rams feel like the disposition and execution they put on display in a Week 13 win at SoFi Stadium can travel with them to Arizona for Monday Night Football, and wherever the stretch run takes them.