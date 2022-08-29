Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams G Coleman Shelton discusses his journey from undrafted to starting guard for his hometown team on Rams Revealed Ep. 85

Aug 29, 2022 at 04:00 PM

As the Los Angeles Rams trim their roster to 53 players before Tuesday's NFL deadline, nearly 30 individuals will be faced with the uncertainty of whether – and where – they'll be able to continue pursuing their football dreams.

That's why, at this time of year, I take encouragement from the stories of players like Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

**65 - G Coleman Shelton**

Coleman Shelton

#65 G

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 299 lbs
  • College: Washington

Undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2018, Shelton has been released by the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals.

And yet here he is, a world champion, set to be an opening day starter in the NFL for the first time. Shelton is expected to play right guard on September 8, when a new season kicks off against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

coleman-shelton-photo4

"Feels great," the 27-year-old said of winning the job on this week's Rams Revealed. "It's something you work your whole career for."

"(The Bills) are a great team. It'll be a fun game to go out and play. Opening day, opening week of the season. It's just exciting."

Shelton was instrumental in a reserve role and on special teams for the 2021 Rams. In particular, he rose to the occasion when pressed into duty against the Jaguars, Cardinals, and Vikings during an undefeated December.

coleman-shelton-photo

We spoke about capitalizing on that opportunity to prove himself as a professional, as well as how the 2022 roster has been able to preserve that championship culture.

"It almost parallels (the 2021 Rams)," Shelton said. "We have great veterans, and they do a great job of leading the team, providing the culture that we implemented."

For more on Shelton's roots in Los Angeles, the Rams revamped rushing attack, and the season ahead, join us this week and every week on Rams Revealed. The video version is available on YouTube, and the podcast can be found on all your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and the Rams app.

Related Content

news

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 3

A look at how each of the Rams' 2022 draft picks fared in the preseason finale.

news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is No. 2 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Cooper Kupp is No. 4 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp lands at No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Jalen Ramsey is No. 9 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 9 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Best of Sean McVay, Raheem Morris and Les Snead's appearances on ABC7's Coach Cam segment during Rams-Bengals broadcast

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and general manager Les Snead's appearances on the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's broadcast.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference leading into 53-man roster deadline

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's video conference Sunday afternoon, which took place two days before the deadline for NFL teams to reduce to their initial 53-man rosters for the 2022 season.

news

Rams 2022 rookies' introduction to the NFL spotlighted in video series Something to Prove

Over a handful of episodes, Rams fans will get a glimpse of some of the rookies' acclimation to the team and the NFL.

news

McVay: "You'd be hard pressed" to think Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon haven't done what they could to earn spot on 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon have made strong cases for spots on the team's initial 53-man roster.

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to Bengals

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should have their eye on in the Rams' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday in Cincinnati.

news

Entrenador principal de los Rams Sean McVay: "Me dio mucho gusto ver trabajar en pretemporada a los dos mariscales de campo Wolford y Perkins"

El entrenador de los Rams, Sean McVay, evalúa lo que vio de los mariscales de campo John Wolford y Bryce Perkins en la derrota de pretemporada del viernes por la noche ante los Texans.

Advertising