Rams TE Davis Allen on navigating through his rookie season & his breakout performance against the Ravens | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 114

In truth, how often had they practiced that play together?

"That would be the first," Allen said this week on Rams Revealed.

Spending most of his debut season on special teams to that point, Allen was thrust into that offensive moment due to Tyler Higbee missing Week 14, combined with an in-game injury to fellow tight end Hunter Long.

While Allen didn't flinch under the bright lights of Baltimore, he did appreciate the confidence his quarterback placed in him with that precision strike.

"It meant a lot. I grew up a Matthew Stafford fan, coming from the state of Georgia," the Calhoun native said. "My dad played at Georgia, and so I kind of have a Georgia family… Being able to have the opportunity to play with (Stafford) has been a huge blessing, and for him to be able to trust me in that situation is even better."

Allen's father, John, was a middle linebacker for the Bulldogs; Allen's brother played defensive end at Air Force. And in keeping with family tradition, the current Rams tight end grew up on the defensive side of the ball, as well.

In fact, while Allen may have rooted for Stafford in his youth, he was even more captivated by another college football legend – Brian Bosworth.

"I grew up watching The Boz," he said, admitting that he seldom paid attention to the tight end position until Clemson offered him a scholarship and with the projection he could thrive in that role.