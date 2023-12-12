Rams WR Demarcus Robinson on the impact he is making down the stretch & what sets QB Matthew Stafford apart | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 113

"(Stafford) was like, 'That's all the Mahomes I got for you,'" Robinson recounted. "I was like, 'No man that's all you, right there, bro. No Mahomes, right there. That's all Stafford.'"

Robinson has scored in consecutive games for the Rams, proving to be yet another valuable free agent signing to complement a youthful and overachieving roster. And as he reminded us, his teams have reached the postseason in each of his seven prior NFL campaigns – he doesn't intend to snap that streak this January.

Join us for more on Robinson's career, his first lap in Los Angeles, how the Rams have turned a corner offensively since the bye, and what's ahead for the team as they prepare to host Washington and New Orleans at SoFi Stadium.