Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Don't use the phrase "skill players" around ﻿Steve Avila﻿ unless you're including the Los Angeles Rams left guard.

He may be stuck on the interior of the offensive line, tipping the scales at 330 pounds, but seven games into his career, Avila already has an end zone spike on his NFL resume.

The traditional celebration was supposed to come on a fellow rookie's first NFL touchdown.

"It's funny because me and ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ always talked about when he scores his first touchdown, he's going to give me the ball and spike it. But you know what he did?"

Of course we do, Steve!