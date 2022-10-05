Rams team up with Beyond the Bell Flag Football League to host free youth football camp at Virgil Middle School  

Beyond the Bell (BTB) provides a free on-campus, after-school intramural sports league for LAUSD schools. Over 5,000 students within 110 middle schools play in three divisions. Students play on middle school teams with over 100 teams in grades 7-8 and over 80 grade six teams. The teams play across all LAUSD, from San Fernando Valley to South Bay, West LA to East LA. The flag football league is an 8-week season, plus a regional tournament at various school sites and a citywide championship.

"When we first announced that the Rams were coming to the school the students could not believe it, but today when they saw that it was true, the students were excited and were super appreciative to have them come support our community," said Andrew Crony, Virgil Middle School principal. "I really loved the motivation that the Rookies gave to our kids. They told them don't give up, to try hard and if you fall down, you get back up. The motivational takeaways from today were it's all about the team, it is about thinking of others, helping others, playing your position well and helping the entire team. This is about appreciating all our differences and collectively making an amazing team."