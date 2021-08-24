Rams roster at 80 players

The Rams' roster is at 80 players after a series of transactions. The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to that maximum amount was 1 p.m. pacific time today.

Los Angeles Waived/Injured running back Raymond Calais on Monday and Waived/No Recall three players: Defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges on Monday, followed by tight end Kyle Markway on Tuesday.

Calais will be able to revert to injured reserve once he clears waivers.

Markway was waived as a corresponding move to add punter Corey Bojorquez to the roster off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and remain at the 80-man limit.

Punter Johnny Hekker, who like Bojorquez was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Saturday, remains on it and does not count toward the maximum at this time as a result.

Additionally, offensive lineman Max Pircher, whom the Rams signed via the NFL International Player Pathway Program this offseason, does not count toward the roster limit at this time.