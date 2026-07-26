Steve Avila reflects on growth from Year 1 to Year 4 heading into Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES – Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila spent part of his offseason reflecting on the transformation he's made from Year 1 to Year 4 in the NFL. It's safe to say, Avila definitely notices a difference.
"It's so funny because we watch film, and sometimes when I look at myself, I'm like, 'What the hell was I doing?'" Avila said entering this year's Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. "They drafted me for the player that I am, but again, along with all that experience, I look back and be like, 'Man, I've learned a lot of stuff.' It's just so encouraging to you because every year it's always been something. So I'm excited for myself to see what I can add on this year."
Aside from gaining motivation for observing the growth over his first three NFL seasons, Avila spent the majority of his offseason back in Texas where he grew up and went to college at TCU.
"I forgot how hot it was there, but it was a good time," Avila said when talking about going back home.
Also entering Year 4 with the Rams and a contract year, Avila feels like he's finally starting to settle into the routine of being an NFL player. One way he's felt more comfortable is by surrounding himself with his friends during the offseason, most of which are also NFL players.
"I spent a lot of time with my friends, and that's something that I really didn't do in the previous years," Avila said. "I feel like I'm still trying to navigate being in the NFL. But I had a really great time with them. ... Surrounding myself in the offseason with people who are going through the same things has been awesome because we talk about the same things, and we're all going to go through the same things. So I feel like mentally that's helped me prepare myself for this camp."
An underrated part of being an NFL player is the need for that routine and consistency. One reason Avila attempted to build an even stronger routine was because of a wake of injuries in the last two seasons.
In 2024, Avila needed MCL surgery after a Week 1 injury that sidelined him until mid-November. Then in 2025, he had an ankle injury in Week 1 and didn't become a starter again until Week 6.
"I've been hit with a lot of different things," Avila said. "I've been hit with injuries. I've been hit with situations that I didn't want to be in. But for me, I know about myself. As long as I stay true to who I am and take those experiences and use them for fuel, you know, it just makes out for a great year."
Avila acknowledged how important it was to go to the rehab room and eat properly to work through those injuries. The consistency built from that routine will not only help Avila feel more physically prepared for the upcoming season and training camp, but also help build the mental fortitude as he mentioned.
By spending the past few seasons and offseason doing all of these things, Avila is entering another training camp with a sense of excitement, unlike the sentiment he assumes most of his teammates have.
"It's funny because a lot of people treat camp as like – it is time-consuming. But honestly, last year I had fun, and I'm looking forward to having that same experience this year," Avila said.
Recharging in the offseason by spending time with friends and reflecting on the growth of years past has made Avila is both excited for another year and another Rams Training Camp, but also to build on the foundation he's laid for his first three seasons.