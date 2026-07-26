Steve Avila reflects on growth from Year 1 to Year 4 heading into Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES – Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila spent part of his offseason reflecting on the transformation he's made from Year 1 to Year 4 in the NFL. It's safe to say, Avila definitely notices a difference.

"It's so funny because we watch film, and sometimes when I look at myself, I'm like, 'What the hell was I doing?'" Avila said entering this year's Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. "They drafted me for the player that I am, but again, along with all that experience, I look back and be like, 'Man, I've learned a lot of stuff.' It's just so encouraging to you because every year it's always been something. So I'm excited for myself to see what I can add on this year."

Aside from gaining motivation for observing the growth over his first three NFL seasons, Avila spent the majority of his offseason back in Texas where he grew up and went to college at TCU.

"I forgot how hot it was there, but it was a good time," Avila said when talking about going back home.

Also entering Year 4 with the Rams and a contract year, Avila feels like he's finally starting to settle into the routine of being an NFL player. One way he's felt more comfortable is by surrounding himself with his friends during the offseason, most of which are also NFL players.