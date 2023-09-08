Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/8: Stetson Bennett, Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long ruled out for Week 1 at Seahawks

Sep 08, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) have all been officially ruled out for Sunday's Week 1 regular season game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

The declaration on the injury report was a formality, as Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday had already announced those three players would be out.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) have been ruled out, while offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Stetson Bennett QB Right Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Cooper Kupp WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Hunter Long TE Thigh DNP DNP DNP Out
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Van Jefferson WR NIR-Resting - - DNP -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamal Adams S Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Kenny McIntosh RB Knee/Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Jordyn Brooks LB NIR-resting/knee - DNP Full -
Damien Lewis G Shoulder - DNP Full Questionable
Boye Mafe LB Illness - DNP Full -
Derick Hall LB Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Mike Morris DE Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Darrell Taylor LB Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Devon Witherspoon CB Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Wrist Full Full Full -
Cody Thompson WR Shoulder Full Full Full -
Kenneth Walker III RB Groin - Limited Limited -
Jarran Reed NT Toe - - Full -

