Injury Report 9/8: Stetson Bennett, Cooper Kupp and Hunter Long ruled out for Week 1 at Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) have all been officially ruled out for Sunday's Week 1 regular season game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
The declaration on the injury report was a formality, as Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday had already announced those three players would be out.
For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) have been ruled out, while offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) are considered questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee/Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|NIR-resting/knee
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Shoulder
|-
|DNP
|Full
|Questionable
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Derick Hall
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Darrell Taylor
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Cody Thompson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Groin
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|-
|Jarran Reed
|NT
|Toe
|-
|-
|Full
|-