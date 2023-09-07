From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 1 at Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday as the Rams continued their preparation for Sunday's season-opener against the Seahawks in Seattle.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I know (Cooper Kupp) wants to be out there badly and we want him to be out there, but we don't want to rush it, either." – McVay
- McVay said Kupp is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks as they continue to work through his hamstring injury.
- McVay also said it's possible the Rams put Kupp on Injured Reserve.
"It's a team effort and, and then at the same time, just let those guys be themselves." – Stafford
*