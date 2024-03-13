Rams sign DB Darious Williams to 3-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Darious Williams has returned.

The Rams on Wednesday officially signed the defensive back to a 3-year deal.

Williams, 30, returns to Los Angeles after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars the last two seasons. He played in all 34 possible regular season games during that span as well as both of the Jaguars' playoff games, making 29 starts.

He started all 17 regular season games last season and matched his career-high with four interceptions. One of those four interceptions was returned 61 yards for a touchdown. Williams also had a career-high 19 passes defensed and two forced fumbles, plus 53 total tackles for Jacksonville in 2023.

In his first stint with the Rams from 2018-2021, Williams started in 26 of 43 regular season games played, recording six interceptions, 27 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and 130 total tackles. He was part of a Rams defense in 2021 that helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. Additionally, his 42-yard pick-six against the Seahawks in the playoffs following the 2020 season helped the Rams advance to the Divisional Round that year.