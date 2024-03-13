 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign DB Darious Williams to 3-year deal

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:05 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Darious Williams has returned.

The Rams on Wednesday officially signed the defensive back to a 3-year deal.

Williams, 30, returns to Los Angeles after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars the last two seasons. He played in all 34 possible regular season games during that span as well as both of the Jaguars' playoff games, making 29 starts.

He started all 17 regular season games last season and matched his career-high with four interceptions. One of those four interceptions was returned 61 yards for a touchdown. Williams also had a career-high 19 passes defensed and two forced fumbles, plus 53 total tackles for Jacksonville in 2023.

In his first stint with the Rams from 2018-2021, Williams started in 26 of 43 regular season games played, recording six interceptions, 27 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and 130 total tackles. He was part of a Rams defense in 2021 that helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. Additionally, his 42-yard pick-six against the Seahawks in the playoffs following the 2020 season helped the Rams advance to the Divisional Round that year.

Williams first joined the Rams by being claimed off waivers in 2018.

PHOTOS: Rams DB Darious Williams' best moments from his time in Los Angeles

As the Los Angeles Rams welcome back defensive back Darious Williams, look through the best photos from his career with the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
1 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Cornerback (11) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
3 / 18

Cornerback (11) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
4 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_JMP_8806
5 / 18
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
7 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5126
8 / 18
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4640
9 / 18
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
11 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
12 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3893
13 / 18
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
14 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
15 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
17 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
18 / 18

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams tender OLB Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent outside linebacker Michael Hoecht.
news

Rams tender OL Alaric Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.
news

"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" will give fans first inside look at Rams QB on and off field

Documentary feature on Rams quarterback to air Thursday, April 18 on Rams' channels and NFL Network. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rams heading into free agency and the new league year

Rounding up experts' latest Rams draft projections with free agency and the new league year approaching. 
news

Rams 2024 Free Agency Primer: Three things to watch for

The NFL's negotiating period is underway, and free agency officially begins at 1 p.m. pacific time on March 13.
news

Where are they now? Former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah

Happy Birthday to Rams Legend Dennis Harrah!! After spending 13 seasons in Horns and being selected to 6 Pro Bowls, read about how the relationships he made and maintained with his teammates had the longest lasting effect on his career and his life.
news

Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL Draft picks have been finalized. 
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams' draft capital received a boost Friday, as they received four compensatory picks and one special compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams add Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai to 2024 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has made two more additions to his staff, hiring Jerry Schuplinski and Sean Desai.
news

Rams agree to terms with OL Kevin Dotson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal.
news

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announces key additions to executive team

Mike Neary named Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Development. Kevin Demoff named President of Team and Media Operations. 
Advertising