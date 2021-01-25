Rams sign quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Jake Gervase to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they have signed quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Jake Gervase to reserve/future contracts.

Hodges, 24, spent his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2019. He appeared in eight games as a rookie in 2019 due to injuries to Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph, completing 100 of 160 pass attempts for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Hodges spent the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Gervase joined the Rams' practice squad late in the 2020 season and was activated from it as a COVID-19 replacement for their Week 15 game against the Jets. He played 16 special teams snaps in the contest.

Gervase, 25, originally signed with the Rams as a undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He spent most of his rookie season on their practice squad but did appear in two games.