Los Angeles Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2022 season

Team captain and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was the recipient of the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to teammates. Havenstein appeared in every game this season anchoring the right side of the offensive line and played more than 930 snaps, a mark he has eclipsed in five of his eight seasons with the Rams. Throughout the season, Rams coaches and players have praised Havenstein for his leadership and contributions on the field and in the Los Angeles community. Havenstein also was recognized by the Pro Football Writers Association with the annual "Good Guy Award" for his professionalism and courtesy with the media.