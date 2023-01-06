Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2022 season

Jan 06, 2023 at 09:58 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their end-of-year team award recipients for the 2022 season.

In his first season with the Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner was named the team's most valuable player and received the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award. The eight-time All-Pro selection led the team with 133 combined tackles (74 solo) and is 10 tackles away from breaking the Rams' single-season record previously set by James Laurinaitis with 142 in 2011 and 2012. Wagner has also recorded nine tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, five passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, 19 pressures, and 11 hurries. The 11-year veteran also played snaps on special teams and blocked a field goal attempt.

Defensive back Cobie Durant earned the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, given to the team's rookie of the year. Heading into Week 18, the fourth-round selection leads the team with three interceptions and leads the NFL in interception return yards with 151, which is 45-yards more than the second-most interception return yards on the year. Durant also became the first Rams rookie, and eighth player in NFL history, to record a sack and interception in the same game within their first two NFL games in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. He tallied 16 tackles (11 solo), three pass breakups, five passes defensed, 1.0 sack, one pressure, one defensive touchdown, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit on the year.

Team captain and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was the recipient of the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to teammates. Havenstein appeared in every game this season anchoring the right side of the offensive line and played more than 930 snaps, a mark he has eclipsed in five of his eight seasons with the Rams. Throughout the season, Rams coaches and players have praised Havenstein for his leadership and contributions on the field and in the Los Angeles community. Havenstein also was recognized by the Pro Football Writers Association with the annual "Good Guy Award" for his professionalism and courtesy with the media.

Defensive Back Jordan Fuller was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award which is given to a player who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage. The third-year pro appeared in four games this season before suffering a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season. In his first two seasons, Fuller started 28 regular season games with two playoff starts and was voted a team captain by his teammates leading up to the 2021 season.

