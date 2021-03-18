Rams trade Jared Goff, future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have acquired quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ from the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford arrives in Los Angeles after spending his first 12 seasons of his pro career in Detroit. During that span, he became the Lions' career leader in virtually every major passing category – most career passing yards (45,109), most career pass completions (3,898 completions) and most career passing touchdowns (282). He also owns their franchise records for most career game-winning drives (38) and most consecutive completed passes in a single game (14).

Most recently, Stafford completed 339 of 528 pass attempts for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2020, playing in all 16 regular season games for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. It was also his eighth season with at least 4,000 passing yards in his NFL career.