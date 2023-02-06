Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with AVP & Pepsi for Tackling Hunger food drive at Santa Ana College & Cerritos College 

Feb 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi hosted food distributions for individuals battling food insecurity at Santa Ana College and Cerritos College. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee made appearances at both distributions alongside Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and numerous volunteers.

"It is great to be here. Any chance that I get, I try to come out and help," said Higbee. "The Rams do a great job reaching back into the community and helping with events like this. The community continues to support the Rams organization and I am honored to be here and help those who need it."

According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, it's estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County face food insecurity. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has continuously been at the forefront of fighting to end food insecurities in the Los Angeles region. LA Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood shared how impactful it is to work with the Rams to support the community.

"It was heartwarming to see Tyler Higbee and other Los Angeles Rams organization members volunteer at one of our distributions again," said Flood. "It's powerful to see an organization so committed to giving back to their community."

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams TE Tyler Higbee & staff give away food to local families at Cerritos College

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, Rams staff and Cheerleaders hosted a food drive at Cerritos College as part of the ongoing Tackling Hunger campaign. Take a look at the best photos from the event.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County's mission is to secure food and nutritional security for all people in Orange County. In collaboration with their partners, they want to provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food and create a foundation for community health. Christine Montevideo, Director of Development for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, expressed the importance and need for partnerships to help communities thrive while struggling with food insecurities.

"It takes committed partnerships from the community to do this work," said Montevideo. "Second Harvest and Centennial Education Center cannot do this alone. Partners like the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi need partners like us to help support the needs of the community."

These were the final two of four food distributions the Rams and Tyler Higbee hosted with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi in recent months. Leading up to Thanksgiving, a drive-thru food distribution took place at College Park in Oxnard in partnership with Food Share Ventura County. Additionally, last month, the Rams teamed up with the LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi to distribute holiday meals at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts. More than 36,000 meals were provided to Angelenos battling food insecurity through the first two food distributions.

This is the second consecutive year the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi have teamed up to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout the Southern California with a series of efforts that feature Rams players and benefit local Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

