Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with AVP & Pepsi for Tackling Hunger food drive at Santa Ana College & Cerritos College 

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County's mission is to secure food and nutritional security for all people in Orange County. In collaboration with their partners, they want to provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food and create a foundation for community health. Christine Montevideo, Director of Development for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, expressed the importance and need for partnerships to help communities thrive while struggling with food insecurities.

"It takes committed partnerships from the community to do this work," said Montevideo. "Second Harvest and Centennial Education Center cannot do this alone. Partners like the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi need partners like us to help support the needs of the community."

These were the final two of four food distributions the Rams and Tyler Higbee hosted with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi in recent months. Leading up to Thanksgiving, a drive-thru food distribution took place at College Park in Oxnard in partnership with Food Share Ventura County. Additionally, last month, the Rams teamed up with the LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi to distribute holiday meals at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts. More than 36,000 meals were provided to Angelenos battling food insecurity through the first two food distributions.

This is the second consecutive year the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi have teamed up to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout the Southern California with a series of efforts that feature Rams players and benefit local Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.