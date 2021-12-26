Greg Gaines active; Bryce Perkins, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 16 at Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – Rams running back Cam Akers is inactive for today's game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
In addition to Akers, quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis are also inactive for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, defensive lineman Greg Gaines is active after entering the game as questionable with an ankle injury.
For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen and fullback C.J. Ham are active after entering the game as questionable. Minnesota's lone inactive is rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
S JuJu Hughes
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
RB Cam Akers
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette