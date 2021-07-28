Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams WR DeSean Jackson hosts F.A.S.T. Camp "The Experience" for local student-athletes

Jul 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Tatum Texada

Last weekend, Los Angeles Rams Receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ and his foundation hosted their annual F.A.S.T. Camp "The Experience" for more than 150 local student-athletes.

The two-day experience served student-athletes, ages 6 to 18, from Long Beach, South LA, Downey and other areas throughout Southern California. On Friday, July 23, student-athletes and their parents participated in a meet and greet featuring guest speakers and a discussion about the importance of education and how parents can support their children through youth athletics. The following day student-athletes participated in a youth football and fitness camp at Roland Stadium on Cal Lutheran's campus.

"It's a good opportunity to be out here just a couple of days before camp and just inspire these kids," said Jackson. "We have a good group of kids out here. Coming from the inner city and not having the resources, I'm trying to do everything I can to motivate these kids. The biggest thing is letting them know that there are people out there that care about them. I was once in their shoes. I'm showing them how much we appreciate them and letting them know that they are our future."

PHOTOS: Rams WR DeSean Jackson hosts youth football camp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson hosted a youth football camp at Cal Lutheran campus for over 150 student-athletes,

During the 4-hour camp, Jackson and volunteer coaches led participants in drills covering footwork, agility, speed techniques as well as friendly competitions.

"I like that I have the opportunity to meet a real NFL player," said one of the student-athletes. "I'm just happy to be here, around, in-person, and looking at DeSean Jackson. I'm learning everything about football. Everything…routes, running, speed, catching… It's like a dream."

The training didn't end with speed and agility drills as the participants also engaged in discussions about teamwork, nutrition, anti-bullying, and respecting others and themselves.

"It's really giving them the principles to life," explained Jackson. "You know, you might not be a professional athlete, but whatever it is, if you have the principles to be great, work hard, and have discipline, you can go far in life."

The youth camps are developed by a core group of professional coaches and trainers who have been instrumental in developing and supporting Jackson throughout his professional career. The mission of the DeSean Jackson Foundation is to advance the common good by caring, cultivating, collaborating, and advocating – One Team, One Purpose.

To learn more about the DeSean Jackson Foundation, please visit https://deseanjacksonsfoundation.org/.

