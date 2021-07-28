Rams WR DeSean Jackson hosts F.A.S.T. Camp "The Experience" for local student-athletes

The two-day experience served student-athletes, ages 6 to 18, from Long Beach, South LA, Downey and other areas throughout Southern California. On Friday, July 23, student-athletes and their parents participated in a meet and greet featuring guest speakers and a discussion about the importance of education and how parents can support their children through youth athletics. The following day student-athletes participated in a youth football and fitness camp at Roland Stadium on Cal Lutheran's campus.

"It's a good opportunity to be out here just a couple of days before camp and just inspire these kids," said Jackson. "We have a good group of kids out here. Coming from the inner city and not having the resources, I'm trying to do everything I can to motivate these kids. The biggest thing is letting them know that there are people out there that care about them. I was once in their shoes. I'm showing them how much we appreciate them and letting them know that they are our future."