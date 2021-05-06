A Year Later: Revisiting the 2020 Draft Class

Terrell Lewis

By not selecting an edge presence until their ninth and final pick last week, the Rams may have signaled the optimism they have in Lewis – both in terms of ability and availability.

Samson Ebukam accounted for a sizeable percentage of snaps at outside linebacker the past four years. And while there are other viable options in Ogbo Okoronkwo and Justin Hollins to absorb them, Lewis is the highest and most recent draft pick of that trio and figures to get first right of refusal.

If he can put a nagging knee injury behind him and be the bracket opposite Leonard Floyd, the Rams could be on their way to duplicating their defensive dominance from 2020.

Terrell Burgess

There's an argument to be made that Burgess is the make-or-break piece to the Rams 2021 defense.

The defections in the slot and at safety underscore the versatility of the 104th overall pick. Burgess could take some of Troy Hill's reps at nickel or he might team with Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp in three safety looks.

Coming off injured reserve, with half of an NFL rookie season under his belt, can Burgess solidify himself as an every down member of the secondary, or at least a chess piece the Rams can deploy to resolve matchup issues?

If so, that relieves a lot of the stress on (slightly) older players like Rapp, Nick Scott, and David Long, Jr.

Brycen Hopkins

Hopkins was described as a luxury pick for the Rams in 2020 and effectively redshirted his rookie season, playing just two offensive snaps and participating in 11 percent of special teams reps while dressing for five games.

Now, there are TE2 opportunities available in the absence of Gerald Everett. But Hopkins just watched his team select a tight end prospect at almost the exact same spot on the board a year later. And we can project with some certainty – at least as much as can be offered in May – that Jacob Harris is dressing on game day thanks to his highly coveted special teams prowess.

This becomes a critical summer for Hopkins to somehow differentiate himself within a tight end group that also includes Tyler Higbee and Johnny Mundt.

Jordan Fuller