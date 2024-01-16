Rob Havenstein to young Rams team: 'Don't underestimate the work it takes to get to this point'

A team that featured 14 rookies and multiple new faces on its overcame a challenging 3-6 start to the season by going 7-1 over its final eight games to clinch that playoff berth, with first-year players like Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua emerging as immediate contributors. Turner tied Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine and led all NFL rookies in sacks with 9; Young had the second-most with 8.

Nacua, meanwhile, broke the NFL rookie receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) records; both he and Turner emerged as strong candidates for Rookie of the Year awards on their respective sides of the ball.

"Learning how to practice, in the NFL, learning how to lift, how to kind of go about it the right away, there's obviously going to be growth in that," Havenstein said when asked about Avila specifically. "And 100 percent, I think Steve is that type of guy to go ahead and take the learning opportunities and continue to do things a little better each day. And that's one thing you saw with Steve, he built a great foundation."

Havenstein said he told the rookies when the Rams were going through that last stretch of games toward the end of the regular season that they've been playing football for almost a year and a half straight, factoring in the end of their final collegiate season, training for the NFL Scouting Combine, training for all-star games, training for Organized Team Activities, and then training camp.

Thus, this offseason is an important one because it gives them a chance to figure out their routine and what schedule works best for them.

However they and other young players decide to structure it, what matters most is putting in the necessary work Havenstein spoke about, and applying what they learned from this past season.