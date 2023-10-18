Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Ronnie Rivers placed on Injured Reserve; 'safe to say' Kyren Williams will be ruled out for Steelers game

Oct 18, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Stu Jackson
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed running back ﻿Ronnie Rivers﻿ (knee) on Injured Reserve (IR), which means he will miss at least the next four games.

Head coach Sean McVay said the plan for running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ (ankle) is still being determined, but for now, Williams will not play Sunday against the Steelers.

"We are discussing the plans as it relates to Kyren, but it's safe to say he'll be out this week," McVay said.

McVay had initially said after last Sunday's game against the Cardinals that Williams would be OK, which on Wednesday he said was because Williams "was walking around, had great (adrenaline)." However, "the way his immediate check-up went afterwards was not in alignment with what some of the scans ended up revealing."

McVay also said there's a possibility Williams misses time beyond just this Sunday's game against the Steelers, and that being placed on IR is a possibility for him.

With Williams and Rivers both sidelined, the Rams' healthy running backs currently include rookie Zach Evans, veteran Royce Freeman and recently-signed Myles Gaskin on the active roster, plus Darrell Henderson Jr. on the practice squad.

"I wouldn't say that," McVay said, when asked if Evans was on track to start this week. "We've got the week to be able to evaluate. I would say all four of those guys are possibilities, and we're truly navigating through that. But I was pleased with what Zach did towards the latter part of the game."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Steelers. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

Rams sign RB Myles Gaskin

The Los Angeles Rams have signed running back Myles Gaskin.
news

Kobie Turner on life as an NFL rookie, how he took a chance on himself as a walk-on at Richmond & what he has learned playing alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 106

Los Angeles Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 7 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

First Look: Rams close out three-game homestand hosting Steelers

An early preview of Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers 'going to be out for a little bit,' expected to have more clarity on timeline Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers coming out of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"Me encanta cómo jugamos la segunda mitad": los Rams corren para 174 yardas tras el descanso en triunfo sobre Arizona

El corredor Kyren Williams tiene su mejor juego como profesional para liderar la remontada de Los Ángeles, que anota 23 puntos sin respuesta y logra su primera victoria del año en SoFi Stadium
news

Second half opening drive sets tone for Rams' run game in win over Cardinals

After rushing for just five yards in the first half against the Cardinals, the Rams' run game found its rhythm in the second half with a tone-setting opening drive that leaned heavily on it. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to 26-9 Week 6 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 26-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium

Fueled by run game, strong second half propels Rams to home win over the Cardinals in Week 6. 
