McVay: Ronnie Rivers placed on Injured Reserve; 'safe to say' Kyren Williams will be ruled out for Steelers game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have placed running back ﻿Ronnie Rivers﻿ (knee) on Injured Reserve (IR), which means he will miss at least the next four games.

Head coach Sean McVay said the plan for running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ (ankle) is still being determined, but for now, Williams will not play Sunday against the Steelers.

"We are discussing the plans as it relates to Kyren, but it's safe to say he'll be out this week," McVay said.

McVay had initially said after last Sunday's game against the Cardinals that Williams would be OK, which on Wednesday he said was because Williams "was walking around, had great (adrenaline)." However, "the way his immediate check-up went afterwards was not in alignment with what some of the scans ended up revealing."

McVay also said there's a possibility Williams misses time beyond just this Sunday's game against the Steelers, and that being placed on IR is a possibility for him.

With Williams and Rivers both sidelined, the Rams' healthy running backs currently include rookie Zach Evans, veteran Royce Freeman and recently-signed Myles Gaskin on the active roster, plus Darrell Henderson Jr. on the practice squad.