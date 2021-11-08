From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Fuller react to Week 9 loss to Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller each held postgame press conferences with the media following their 28-16 loss to the Titans Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the offensive line's performance, responding to the result, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I didn't do nearly a good enough job for our football team tonight. We were uncharacteristic with the penalties, the turnovers." – McVay
- Indeed, the Rams had an unusual game in both of those facets.
- The Rams had 12 penalties resulting in 115 yards in Sunday night's loss – most in a game this season – after committing only 19 penalties for 190 yards combined across their previous four games.
"We got to be better as a team." – Donald
- Even though the Rams defense held the Titans to less yards for most of the game, Donald pointed out how they needed to be better in the redzone – "no matter how they got down there, we still gave it up," he said.
- "We gotta get back to the drawing board, get back to work, right back to trying to get back on track," Donald said.
"Kids pout, men respond." – Whitworth
- That was Whitworth's message to his teammates in the locker room following Sunday night's loss.
- "We have the opportunity to respond, and anytime you get that in this league, where there's another Sunday, another opportunity, you should feel happy about it, and blessed, because that's all you ever want," Whitworth said.
"Got to play better myself, first and foremost." – Stafford
- Stafford finished 31 of 48 for 294 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Rams' loss, lamenting the pair of interceptions thrown early in the game.
- At the same time, "if I clean those up, and I know I will, I got a lot of confidence in this team to go out there and play some really good football," Stafford said.
"I want us to remember what this felt like, and learn from our mistakes." – Fuller
- Assessing the defense's performance, Fuller said they "started to battle back very well," but kept "shooting ourselves in the foot."
- Even though they made "a bunch" of mistakes, they still had a chance, according to Fuller, which is the positive part. If they remember this game, and learn from it, it will put them in a position to succeed.