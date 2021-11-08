Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (7-2) saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans (7-2) Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey tallied three tackles (one for loss), an interception and a pass breakup for the Rams' defense, while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each chipped in one sack as well as three QB hits and two QB hits, respectively.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 31 of 48 pass attempts for 294 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the loss. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp surpassed 1,000 yards receiving on the season with 95 yards on 11 receptions, becoming the 15th player in NFL history to hit 1,000 receiving yards through the first nine games of a season. His reception total also made him the new franchise record-holder for most receptions through the first nine games of a single season, surpassing Torry Holt's 66 in 2003. Wide receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ led Los Angeles' receivers with 98 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines: