Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (7-2) saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans (7-2) Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey tallied three tackles (one for loss), an interception and a pass breakup for the Rams' defense, while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each chipped in one sack as well as three QB hits and two QB hits, respectively.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 31 of 48 pass attempts for 294 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the loss. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp surpassed 1,000 yards receiving on the season with 95 yards on 11 receptions, becoming the 15th player in NFL history to hit 1,000 receiving yards through the first nine games of a season. His reception total also made him the new franchise record-holder for most receptions through the first nine games of a single season, surpassing Torry Holt's 66 in 2003. Wide receiver Robert Woods led Los Angeles' receivers with 98 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:
The Rams' first drive ended with a punt after back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down. However, thanks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception on the following possession, they were able to get the ball back four plays later. The takeaway led to Los Angeles' first points, a 34-yard field goal by Gay for a 3-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
The Titans then took the lead early in the second quarter, intercepting Stafford's attempt to throw the ball away to avoid a safety, then reaching the endzone via a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to tight end Geoff Swaim to go up 7-3. The Rams were backed up deep in their own territory after Titans punter Brett Kern's 57-yard punt was downed at the Rams 4-yard line.
The Titans intercepted Stafford on his next pass attempt, with safety Kevin Byard returning it 24 yards for a touchdown to increase their lead to 14-3. They expanded their lead to 21-3 just before the 2-minute warning of the first half on a 1-yard run on a bootleg by Tannehill on 4th and goal from the Rams 1.
Keyed by Stafford completions of 20 and 15 yards to Jefferson and a 26-yard screen to Higbee, the Rams initially scored their first touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Stafford to Higbee. However, officials overturned the call upon further review, saying Higbee stepped out of bounds before making the catch. The Rams instead settled for a 22-yard field goal by Gay to cut their deficit to 15 midway through the third quarter.
The Rams opened the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal by Gay to reduce their deficit to 21-9.
A third-down stop at midfield gave the Rams another chance to cut into the Titans lead, but they were unable to capitalize after Stafford's pass on 4th and 1 from the Titans 40 fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter.
The Titans added a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter by running back Adrian Peterson to make it 28-9, a drive advanced and aided by a pair of roughing the passer penalties against the Rams.
The Rams scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to running back Sony Michel to cut their deficit to 12, but coming with 24 seconds remaining in the game, there wasn't enough time left to further chip away at their deficit. The Rams' ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, giving the ball back to the Titans to run out the remaining clock to secure the victory.