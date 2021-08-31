Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

Aug 31, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ each held press conferences with local media after Tuesday's practice, with McVay discussing the team's initial 53-man roster (McVay), the group of receivers they'll be working with (Stafford), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think there was a competitive roster all-around." – McVay

  • When it came to positions that presented the most difficult challenges as they reduced the roster, McVay said the entire roster was competitive, but pointed to the defensive backs and outside linebackers.
  • One spot that really stands out from a depth standpoint, according to McVay: The interior defensive line.

"(Rams general manager) Les (Snead) did a great job of really exploring some options." – McVay

  • Part of the Rams' moves to get down to 53 included trading punter Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from the Lions to the Packers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
  • "I think we had two starting punters on our roster, and clearly Corey did an amazing job of maximizing the upside and the interest from teams out there knowing that, hey, I think everybody would agree that both he and Johnny are two of the best guys doing what they're doing," McVay said.

"I've played with receivers, all different types, all different sizes, speeds, all that kind of stuff. I think this one is is up there with with some of the best that I've played with, both in their abilities, their knowledge, their effort, the way they affect the game, not only when they have the ball, or when they're running around, but how they block and spring runs." – Stafford

  • The Rams' initial 53-man roster includes six receivers with a wide range of skillsets in Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.
  • "It's pretty impressive to watch them go out there and do their work," Stafford said.

"(Sony Michel is) just an experience back. You know he's played in big time football in college big time football in the pros. played in huge games." – Stafford

  • Like McVay, Stafford is excited to have Michel in the Rams' running back room and offense.
  • Stafford said he'll do whatever he can to get Michel up to speed so Michel can be someone who can help them out on gameday.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from head coach Sean McVay's press conference on the  initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. 
news

Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2021

A position-by-position breakdown of the Rams' first 53-man roster heading into the 2021 season. 
news

Rams begin initial reductions ahead of 53-man roster deadline by waiving six players

The Rams have begun reducing their roster toward the 53-man maximum by waiving six players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. 
news

Sean McVay: "The tough decisions, those are positive problems for us" 

With the preseason schedule wrapped up, the Rams now look ahead to key roster decisions with Tuesday's 53-man deadline looming. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Bryce Perkins, Corey Bojorquez and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. react to preseason finale against Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, quarterback Bryce Perkins, punter Corey Bojorquez and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. discuss Saturday night's preseason loss to the Broncos and look ahead to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Broncos

Rams punter Corey Bojorquez, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been voted by his peers as one of the Top 10 players in the league the fourth-straight year. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Broncos

Ahead of Saturday's preseason finale in Denver between the Rams and the Broncos, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

Bryce Perkins shares his football idol & why he wears a white glove on gamedays in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 66

Los Angeles Rams QB Bryce Perkins sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk his preseason performance, why he wears a white glove & reveals his football idol.
news

Sony Michel: "I'm going to just try to be the best version of me, the best player I can be, whatever they ask"

New Rams running back Sony Michel is ready to fill whatever role is asked of him as he gets acclimated to his new team. 
Advertising