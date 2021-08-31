From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

"I've played with receivers, all different types, all different sizes, speeds, all that kind of stuff. I think this one is is up there with with some of the best that I've played with, both in their abilities, their knowledge, their effort, the way they affect the game, not only when they have the ball, or when they're running around, but how they block and spring runs." – Stafford

The Rams' initial 53-man roster includes six receivers with a wide range of skillsets in Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.

"It's pretty impressive to watch them go out there and do their work," Stafford said.

"(Sony Michel is) just an experience back. You know he's played in big time football in college big time football in the pros. played in huge games." – Stafford