From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media after Tuesday's practice, with McVay discussing the team's initial 53-man roster (McVay), the group of receivers they'll be working with (Stafford), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think there was a competitive roster all-around." – McVay
- When it came to positions that presented the most difficult challenges as they reduced the roster, McVay said the entire roster was competitive, but pointed to the defensive backs and outside linebackers.
- One spot that really stands out from a depth standpoint, according to McVay: The interior defensive line.
"(Rams general manager) Les (Snead) did a great job of really exploring some options." – McVay
- Part of the Rams' moves to get down to 53 included trading punter Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from the Lions to the Packers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
- "I think we had two starting punters on our roster, and clearly Corey did an amazing job of maximizing the upside and the interest from teams out there knowing that, hey, I think everybody would agree that both he and Johnny are two of the best guys doing what they're doing," McVay said.
"I've played with receivers, all different types, all different sizes, speeds, all that kind of stuff. I think this one is is up there with with some of the best that I've played with, both in their abilities, their knowledge, their effort, the way they affect the game, not only when they have the ball, or when they're running around, but how they block and spring runs." – Stafford
- The Rams' initial 53-man roster includes six receivers with a wide range of skillsets in Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.
- "It's pretty impressive to watch them go out there and do their work," Stafford said.
"(Sony Michel is) just an experience back. You know he's played in big time football in college big time football in the pros. played in huge games." – Stafford
- Like McVay, Stafford is excited to have Michel in the Rams' running back room and offense.
- Stafford said he'll do whatever he can to get Michel up to speed so Michel can be someone who can help them out on gameday.