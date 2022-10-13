Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Panthers

Oct 12, 2022 at 06:47 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the outlook for Los Angeles' offensive line heading into Week 6, defensive lineman Aaron Donald lining up out wide along the line of scrimmage, the Panthers' defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Have not yet (decided who plays left guard and center)." – McVay

  • The Rams are still working through who will play left guard and center; left guard David Edwards (concussion) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and center Brian Allen (knee) will not play against the Panthers.
  • Last week, Los Angeles started Jeremiah Kolone at center, while Bobby Evans – who started in Edwards' place when Edwards was ruled out Week 4 – stepped in for Edwards after Edwards exited the game.

"We saw what that looked like, having him coming off the ball I think is not pretty for the offenses." – Wagner

  • Looking for ways to create one-on-one matchups for Donald, the Rams in recent weeks have been lining him up out wide in the wide nine technique (outside the offensive tackle or tight end) to facilitate those.
  • "If you can create that one-on-one matchup, he's going to win it every time, so that's kind of what was happening," Wagner said.

"Playmakers at all three levels." – Stafford

  • Whether along the defensive line, at linebacker or in the secondary, the Panthers defense has playmakers at each level of the unit, according to Stafford.
  • "53 (Panthers DE Brian Burns) is doing a heck of a job, 7 (Panthers LB Shaq Thompson) has been there a long time, been making plays since I was a young guy in Detroit I feel like, and two corners that are really good players, really three," Stafford said.

