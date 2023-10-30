From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 8 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypieneach held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, discussing quarterback Mattew Stafford's thumb injury, what led to
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.
"It is his thumb. We'll see what the significance of that injury is, but I don't want to speculate until I have full clarification from the doctors." – McVay
- McVay confirmed it was a thumb injury for Stafford, who "banged it" following through on the first 2-point attempt before injuring it catching the successful 2-point try.
- Stafford was 13 for 22 passing for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception before exiting the game with the injury.
"I'm not sure. I haven't had a chance to talk to Reggie about (Durant's shoulder injury) yet." – McVay
- McVay did not have an update on the shoulder injury defensive back Cobie Durant sustained in the first half of Sunday's game.
- Durant finished with one tackle before exiting the game with the injury.
"Matthew came off the field and kind of re-aggravated the thumb there. So, I had a conversation with (quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson) and I asked if I was going. He said I was going." – Rypien
- Rypien said it was right after the first drive of the second half that he found out he would be going in for Stafford.
- Rypien completed 5 of 10 passes for 42 yards in place of the injured Stafford.
"If (Stafford) can't go this week, I'll be ready to start against Green Bay." – Rypien
- Rypien said he's "absolutely" prepared to step in going forward should Stafford be unavailable.
- McVay said after the game that he didn't have any additional information on Stafford, and did not want to speculate until he had additional clarity from the team's medical staff.