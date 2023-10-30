From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 8 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypieneach held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, discussing quarterback Mattew Stafford's thumb injury, what led to

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"It is his thumb. We'll see what the significance of that injury is, but I don't want to speculate until I have full clarification from the doctors." – McVay

McVay confirmed it was a thumb injury for Stafford, who "banged it" following through on the first 2-point attempt before injuring it catching the successful 2-point try.

Stafford was 13 for 22 passing for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception before exiting the game with the injury.

"I'm not sure. I haven't had a chance to talk to Reggie about (Durant's shoulder injury) yet." – McVay