From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bryce Perkins, Cam Akers, Tutu Atwell and Bobby Wagner react to 27-20 loss to Saints in New Orleans

Nov 20, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

NEW ORLEANS – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with the media following their 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, discussing the offense's and defense's performance, quarterback Matthew Stafford being evaluated for a concussion, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"We're going to talk to the doctors. Obviously what we need (is) to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we're at with that." – McVay

  • Stafford exited the third quarter of Sunday's game and was evaluated for a concussion, but is not in concussion protocol at this time, according to the team.
  • Stafford will get more tests in the coming days and it will be decided if he will enter concussion protocol at that time.

"To the guys, I was telling them – they did a great job communicating with me, telling me, 'We've got your back.'" – Perkins

  • Perkins' Rams teammates quickly made him feel comfortable after having to take over for Stafford in the second half of Sunday's game.
  • Perkins said given Stafford's toughness, he thought Stafford was going to be in and out of the medical tent. When Stafford remained in there longer than normal, Perkins started getting ready and likewise keep his teammates confident.

"Obviously we didn't get the result we wanted. We ran the ball better today. Just got to work on finishing." – Akers

  • Although it didn't translate to a win, the Rams rushed for a season-high 148 yards on Sunday.
  • Akers led the way with 14 carries for 61 yards, followed by Perkins' 39 rushing yards on five carries and running back Kyren Williams' seven carries for 36 yards.

"It meant everything, man." – Atwell

  • Atwell caught his first career touchdown on Sunday, a 62-yarder that gave the Rams their first points of the game.
  • It was also Atwell's second catch of the season; both have gone for 50-plus yards, giving him an average of 58 yards per catch.

"We just got to keep fighting. Every game is an opportunity to show how good you are at this game, what type of pride you have, what type of love and respect you have for the guys around you."

  • Wagner expects the Rams to continue to compete, no matter what the current circumstances may be.
  • "If you're out there, you're expected to be at your best, that's how I look at it," Wagner said.

