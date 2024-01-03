Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Carson Wentz preview Week 18 at 49ers

Jan 03, 2024
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Carson Wentz each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing Wentz getting the starting nod in Week 18, the decision to rest some starters, and more. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations. 

"I'm excited about Carson's opportunity." – McVay

  • Wentz will start at quarterback on Sunday against the 49ers as the Rams rest Matthew Stafford. 
  • It will be Wentz's most extensive action to date, having previously only appeared in relief of Stafford in the Rams' blowout win over the Cardinals in Week 12.

"I've been preparing to be ready in whatever capacity I can help this team anyway, so I'm excited for it." – Wentz

  • When Wentz joined the Rams, he was eager to make the most of that opportunity, no matter what his role would look like, and likewise approach his preparation that way. 
  • It will be Wentz's first NFL start since Week 17 of last season, when he was playing for the Commanders.

