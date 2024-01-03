Rams to start Carson Wentz at QB vs. 49ers in Week 18, rest Matthew Stafford and some other starters

Wentz will take over the starter reps in practice this week, with recently-signed practice squad quarterback Dresser Winn backing him up, per McVay.

"And we'll adjust a couple of things for tomorrow's practice, today was just walkthrough-oriented," McVay said. "He took all the reps, did a really good job of managing the operation, and you can feel even just from the first day that he was here, I thought he did a really good job with the overall operation. The communication, just the eye contact with the other 10 guys, you can just feel if a guy's been in the huddle and had good command. He had a really good presence and I thought he did a nice job today."

Besides Stafford, the Rams will also rest starters Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones IV, according to McVay.

McVay said that in a situation like that when starters are told they're being rested, he's mindful of contract incentives that may be at stake for players, but they try to ensure they still accommodate players who are close to those incentives so that they are not penalized for a big picture approach for the team.

"I think what you want to understand is, alright, are any of these guys potentially affected from some incentives (standpoints)," McVay said. "Matthew's played long enough, he's had so much success and earned all the accolades and the credit that he gets, but I think he understands the big picture, as does an Aaron and a Cooper and these guys that have played a lot of football. I think they understood the approach. You always talk through those things with those guys, but you are mindful of, alright, are there potential incentives."

Meanwhile, McVay indicated he will give wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is four receptions and 29 receiving yards away from breaking each of those respective NFL rookie records, the chance to do so on Sunday.

"I think you'd like to be able to see him get an opportunity to do something special, and then be smart with him," McVay said.