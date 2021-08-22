From the Podium: Sean McVay, Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins, Xavier Jones and Tutu Atwell on "resilient" effort vs. Raiders 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Chris Garrett﻿, quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, running back Xavier Jones and wide receiver Tutu Atwell each held press conferences with local media following their 17-16 loss to the Raiders Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they saw out of Perkins, using kicker Matt Gay as their emergency punter, and more.