Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay: "I trust the character of this locker room to be able to respond the right way"

Nov 08, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif – When the Rams suffered their first loss of the season and had an uncharacteristic performance – a 37-20 loss to the Cardinals in Week 4 – they had no choice but to flush the result and quickly prepare for a Thursday night football matchup with the Seahawks.

This week, their opportunity to respond to Sunday's loss to the Titans will come a little bit later with a Monday Night Football matchup against the 49ers on the road. But the same sentiment remains: Responding the same way they did to the Cardinals loss.

"You go back, you look at yourself critically. We get these things corrected. That's all I know how to do. That's what we'll do," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I trust the character of this locker room to be able to respond the right way. Not nearly good enough and it starts with me."

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said the Titans game was similar to the Cardinals game, in that they played pretty well up front and as an offense, but "made silly mistakes" that were self-inflicted – effectively handing the opponent opportunities because they were not executing things that they handle well both inside and outside of games.

With the Titans game, back-to-back turnovers spotted the Tennessee 14 points after Los Angeles took an early 3-0 lead. L.A., which entered Week 9 with the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (8), also gave up a season-high five.

"I mean, it's just not winning football. It's not our identity. That's not who we've been, and we did it today," Whitworth said. "I think all of us will be better for it."

That turned out to be case after the Cardinals game.

Faced with that short week a little over a month ago, the Rams bounced back with a 26-17 win over the Seahawks in Seattle, the first of four-straight victories.

The Rams are just as eager to get back to work and correct what went wrong against the Titans.

"Just anxious to get back to work, get back on the field so we can get this taste out of our mouths," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said.

When asked about what their response to the Cardinals game looked like in the following days preparing for the Seahawks game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said it was "no different than most of the days" they're in the facility.

"We have a great team that is full of guys that care about putting the right stuff out there every single day," Stafford said. "I know we'll show up to work ready to go. Pissed off about losing the game, absolutely. Ready to go out there and make whatever mistakes we made in this game, make 'em right and make sure we do a good job next time we're out on the field."

Related Content

news

Rams se autodestruyen con balones entregados y penalizaciones al caer ante unos Titans oportunistas

Tennessee anota 14 puntos en un lapso de 11 segundos en el segundo periodo tras pases interceptados a Stafford y Los Ángeles ve quebrada su racha ganadora.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Fuller react to Week 9 loss to Titans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller's postgame press conferences following their 28-16 loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

Rams saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans in Week 9. 
news

Cooper Kupp surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becomes franchise leader in receptions through first nine games in single season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has hit the 1,000 receiving yard mark in in just nine games, putting him in rare company. 
news

Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Titans in Week 9

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Titans

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level. 
news

Examen físico en SoFi Stadium: Rams reciben a Titans al llegar al punto medio de su temporada

Una semana especial en Los Ángeles por la llegada de Von Miller culmina en Sunday Night Football con un duelo de equipos en la cima de sus conferencias.
news

Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

As the Rams get set for a Sunday Night showdown against the Titans, J.B. Long looks at the impact Von Miller's addition will have on the defense, what the loss of Derrick Henry really means to this Titans offense, and why this game has the makings of being the Rams' most physical game of the season.
Advertising