From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller and Johnny Hekker look ahead to start of 2021 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Fuller and punter Johnny Hekker each held press conferences with local media following Thursday's practice, discussing next week's season-opener against the Bears at SoFi Stadium (McVay), being named team captains (Ramsey and Fuller), remaining the team's punter (Hekker), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think our guys have done a really good job of establishing themselves as a winning franchise and a good product that fans want to come see." – McVay
- With fans being able to attend games at SoFi Stadium this year, this season presents a big opportunity for the Rams to make their mark in Los Angeles. While McVay recognizes the significance of that, and the platform to accomplish it, he said that ultimately their job "is to put out the best product of football in all three phases."
- "The fact that you get to do it in a great market like L.A., in front of our fans, and in this amazing stadium, it makes it that much sweeter," McVay said. "But our job is to make it a product that fans want to come out and see, and be proud of what these guys do and how they compete."
"It's a huge honor, and I don't take it lightly." – Ramsey
- Ramsey was among the eight team captains voted by Rams players for the upcoming season, a distinction that means a lot to him.
- Ramsey is a first-year captain.
"It means so much. It's probably one of my biggest achievements to this day, aside from being a captain at Ohio State." – Fuller
- Fuller joined Ramsey among the eight team captains elected by Rams players, an honor he is grateful for.
- "This is huge," Fuller said. "Love my teammates, love this team, this organization."
"It's something that I'm definitely very thankful for, and looking back, I'm just humbled for the opportunity to come back, to feel appreciated and wanted back here, it means a lot." – Hekker
- Hekker said it meant a lot to him that the Rams came to him and wanted to work with him to restructure his contract so that he could stay with them.
- "To be able to come back and be in this locker room with all the guys that I've cultivated those friendships with, relationships, it means so much and (it's) something that I'm not going to take for granted," Hekker said.