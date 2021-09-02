From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller and Johnny Hekker look ahead to start of 2021 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ and punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ each held press conferences with local media following Thursday's practice, discussing next week's season-opener against the Bears at SoFi Stadium (McVay), being named team captains (Ramsey and Fuller), remaining the team's punter (Hekker), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think our guys have done a really good job of establishing themselves as a winning franchise and a good product that fans want to come see." – McVay