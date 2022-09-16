From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Falcons prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media prior to Friday's practice, discussing the team's response this week, handling adversity and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"I think they've been really good. I love the response that we've seen." – McVay
- McVay has been pleased with the team's mindset and approach this week as they look to bounce back in Week 2.
- "It was not the ideal start to the season, but it was one game, and we can't allow that one game to bleed into the next week," McVay said.
"(Tutu Atwell is) a guy that we do want to be able to get a little bit more involved." – McVay
- Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Thursday said they had a plan for wide receiver Tutu Atwell going into the season-opener against the Bills, but the coverage structures and fronts shown by the Bills forced them to go away from it. That being said, McVay indicated they still want to give Atwell opportunities to make an impact.
- "You don't want to give those guys a short leash," McVay said.
"That's when like, I'm blessed to be around people I'm around. The people around bring me back a little bit." – Ramsey
- When it comes to not being harder on himself than he needs to be, Ramsey leans on his family as well as his teammates and coaches.
- As an example, Ramsey said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris pulled up to his house this week just to talk to him for 15-20 minutes and make sure his mind was right.
"I'm happy, you know that all of that has brought me to where I am right now." – Ramsey
- In a way, Sunday's game is full-circle for Ramsey, who made his Rams debut against the Falcons in Atlanta back in 2019.
- Ramsey recalled getting in on a Wednesday and having to travel the next day, and staying up all night watching film with then-cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant to figure out exactly where he'd fit into the defense and that opportunities that would come during the game.