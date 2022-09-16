From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Falcons prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media prior to Friday's practice, discussing the team's response this week, handling adversity and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think they've been really good. I love the response that we've seen." – McVay

McVay has been pleased with the team's mindset and approach this week as they look to bounce back in Week 2.

"It was not the ideal start to the season, but it was one game, and we can't allow that one game to bleed into the next week," McVay said.

"(Tutu Atwell is) a guy that we do want to be able to get a little bit more involved." – McVay