Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Falcons prep

Sep 16, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media prior to Friday's practice, discussing the team's response this week, handling adversity and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think they've been really good. I love the response that we've seen." – McVay

  • McVay has been pleased with the team's mindset and approach this week as they look to bounce back in Week 2.
  • "It was not the ideal start to the season, but it was one game, and we can't allow that one game to bleed into the next week," McVay said.

"(Tutu Atwell is) a guy that we do want to be able to get a little bit more involved." – McVay

  • Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Thursday said they had a plan for wide receiver Tutu Atwell going into the season-opener against the Bills, but the coverage structures and fronts shown by the Bills forced them to go away from it. That being said, McVay indicated they still want to give Atwell opportunities to make an impact.
  • "You don't want to give those guys a short leash," McVay said.

"That's when like, I'm blessed to be around people I'm around. The people around bring me back a little bit." – Ramsey

  • When it comes to not being harder on himself than he needs to be, Ramsey leans on his family as well as his teammates and coaches.
  • As an example, Ramsey said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris pulled up to his house this week just to talk to him for 15-20 minutes and make sure his mind was right.

"I'm happy, you know that all of that has brought me to where I am right now." – Ramsey

  • In a way, Sunday's game is full-circle for Ramsey, who made his Rams debut against the Falcons in Atlanta back in 2019.
  • Ramsey recalled getting in on a Wednesday and having to travel the next day, and staying up all night watching film with then-cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant to figure out exactly where he'd fit into the defense and that opportunities that would come during the game.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 9/16: Van Jefferson and Brian Allen ruled out; Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech questionable for Week 2 vs. Falcons

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

news

Rams ready to respond against Atlanta Falcons | Week 2 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long anticipates the Los Angeles Rams' response to a Week 1 loss, discusses the importance of keeping Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in check, and highlights Aaron Donald, who once again, is on the verge of history.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald discuss Falcons offense, Allen Robinson II, Donald nearing 100 career sacks

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Falcons.

news

Opposing View: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp's impacts

Ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked about the impact of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on opposing offenses and defenses, respectively.

news

Allen Robinson II: "All the confidence in the world" in Rams coaching staff and teammates

Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II is confident in his and the team's ability to find solutions in Week 2.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 2 vs. Falcons

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 2 against the Falcons.

news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. eager to make most of opportunity at right guard

Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. primarily played on special teams as a rookie in 2020, then didn't see any action in 2021. In Week 2 of 2022, he's slated for his most meaningful snaps yet as the expected starting right guard against the Falcons.

news

First Look: Rams host Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

news

Coleman Shelton está listo para entrar como el centro

Con Brian Allen (rodilla) fuera de acción durante 2 a 4 semanas, los Rams van con Coleman Shelton como el próximo centro.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Coleman Shelton ready to step up at center

With Brian Allen (knee) sidelined for 2-4 weeks, the Rams are turning to Coleman Shelton as the next man up at center.

Advertising