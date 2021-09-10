From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bears ahead of Sunday night's game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media after Friday's practice, discussing their final thoughts on the Bears and Week 1 ahead of Los Angeles' season-opener against Chicago Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There's a chance we will (make a practice squad promotion at outside linebacker)." – McVay
- McVay indicated it's a possibility the Rams make a practice squad promotion for help at outside linebacker with Chris Garrett still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- If they do elevate a player from the practice squad, Justin Lawler "has a good chance" of being the one.
"We've got some different options (at kick returner)." – McVay
- In wake of Raymond Calais' preseason injury, the Rams are evaluating who their next kick returner will be.
- "There's a chance that it will be Jake Funk," McVay said, when a reporter asked him about the possibility of Funk specifically.
"I think we we grew a lot together." – Ramsey
- Ramsey was pleased with the progress made by the Rams' defense over the summer.
- "I think we as a (group) collectively got better, and we're growing," Ramsey said. "We'll see how things look on Sunday night."
"(Jordan Fuller has) done a tremendous job. Super proud of him." – Ramsey
- One of the young players who has ascended within that defense is Fuller, who joined Ramsey among the eight team captains voted by Rams players for this season.
- Ramsey said this was expected given the maturity shown by Fuller at a young age, and that Fuller has exceeded those expectations.