Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bears ahead of Sunday night's game

Sep 10, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with local media after Friday's practice, discussing their final thoughts on the Bears and Week 1 ahead of Los Angeles' season-opener against Chicago Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"There's a chance we will (make a practice squad promotion at outside linebacker)." – McVay

  • McVay indicated it's a possibility the Rams make a practice squad promotion for help at outside linebacker with Chris Garrett still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • If they do elevate a player from the practice squad, Justin Lawler "has a good chance" of being the one.

"We've got some different options (at kick returner)." – McVay

  • In wake of Raymond Calais' preseason injury, the Rams are evaluating who their next kick returner will be.
  • "There's a chance that it will be Jake Funk," McVay said, when a reporter asked him about the possibility of Funk specifically.

Related Links

"I think we we grew a lot together." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey was pleased with the progress made by the Rams' defense over the summer.
  • "I think we as a (group) collectively got better, and we're growing," Ramsey said. "We'll see how things look on Sunday night."

"(Jordan Fuller has) done a tremendous job. Super proud of him." – Ramsey

  • One of the young players who has ascended within that defense is Fuller, who joined Ramsey among the eight team captains voted by Rams players for this season.
  • Ramsey said this was expected given the maturity shown by Fuller at a young age, and that Fuller has exceeded those expectations.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears

In his Week One Preview, J.B. Long examines what's in store for Matthew Stafford's debut in Horns, details Brian Allen's long journey back to a starting role, and considers if the Rams defense is primed for an encore performance under Raheem Morris in 2021.
news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm excited to just go play ball"

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is eager to make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of Bears defense, Raheem Morris on Bears offense, Aaron Donald on game week

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue preparing for their Sunday Night Football regular season-opener against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

What Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to about the status of the team as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football 2021 regular season-opener against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk about being the starting center in the Matthew Stafford era and overcoming his knee injury & COVID-19.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2021 season opener.  
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2021 season hosting Bears on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: DL A'Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears, RB Sony Michel also expected to be ready

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is on track to play Sunday night against the Bears, according to head coach Sean McVay, and running back Sony Michel is also expected to be ready. 
news

Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

To kick off our coverage of Week 1 of the 2021 season, theRams.com looks back on some of the best Rams-Bears games in recent years leading into this week's matchup.
Advertising