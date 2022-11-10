From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner preview Week 10 vs. Cardinals

"If I'm called upon, then there will be pressure, and I gotta handle that, and I gotta do a good job so we can win a football game." – Wolford

If Stafford is unable to play Sunday, Wolford could potentially be the next man up.

Asked if he feels more pressure because the Rams are 3-5, Wolford said there's always pressure in the NFL at the quarterback position to perform, regardless of record.

"I think at the end of the day, you gotta let people express themselves." – Wagner