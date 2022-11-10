Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner preview Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Nov 09, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing quarterback Matthew Stafford being in concussion protocol, Wolford preparing in case he's pressed into action, the confidence being instilled in the players by McVay, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"You have guys have heard me say it – man has this stretched you in ways that you're going to be better for it, if you handle it the right way." – McVay

  • In a season with no shortage of adversity, the latest for the Rams came Wednesday when McVay announced Stafford was in concussion protocol.
  • Challenging as this season has been, McVay said it presents an opportunity for players and coaches to learn a lot about themselves. And to that end, he has been "motivated and so encouraged by the way that these guys that continually come back and responded the right way," which you wouldn't learn about without going through difficult times like this.

"If I'm called upon, then there will be pressure, and I gotta handle that, and I gotta do a good job so we can win a football game." – Wolford

  • If Stafford is unable to play Sunday, Wolford could potentially be the next man up.
  • Asked if he feels more pressure because the Rams are 3-5, Wolford said there's always pressure in the NFL at the quarterback position to perform, regardless of record.

"I think at the end of the day, you gotta let people express themselves." – Wagner

  • When it comes to letting teammates be vocal, Wagner said that as leaders, you try to make sure there's no separation – which there isn't – hence the importance of fostering a space where they can be comfortable doing so.
  • "There's so much confidence with everybody in the organization that we can turn this thing around," Wagner said.

