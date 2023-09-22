Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 at Bengals

Sep 21, 2023 at 05:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing injury updates, their initial impressions of the Bengals and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"Puka took part in the walkthrough. We'll be smart with him, keep him out of practice today." – McVay

  • In a precautionary move, wide receiver Puka Nacua did not participate in Thursday's practice.
  • The Rams also took the same approach with offensive lineman Brian Allen (illness) and defensive back Cobie Durant (groin), both of whom did not practice. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (shoulder) and defensive end Jonah Williams (back) were limited, but McVay said he doesn't expect any of those players' injuries to affect their game status for Monday night.

"I think the biggest thing for me is playing physical." – Stafford

  • Stafford's main takeaway on how the offensive line has played through the first two weeks is the physicality they've played with.
  • "Our guys have done a hell of a job just playing really physical, straining a little bit longer and yeah, they might get beat on an inside move or something but just being able to push them by me and not taking a full helmet to the chest shot on something is huge for me," Stafford said.

