From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson II and Nick Scott react to Rams' 24-10 win over Panthers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Nick Scott each held postgame press conferences following the team's 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Robinson's overall performance, the play that set the tone for the Rams defense, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"What a stud AJ Jackson was." – McVay
- After left tackle Joe Noteboom exited the game with an ankle injury, Jackson seamlessly pivoted from right guard as Noteboom's replacement.
- Jackson was "outstanding all day," McVay said.
"I thought (Robinson) played great today." – Stafford
- Robinson had his most productive game of the season to date with five catches for 63 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' victory.
- On that 5-yard touchdown pass to Robinson, Stafford said that he saw the Panthers were going to try to quick-jam Robinson, and once Robinson beat that, he was going to try to put it in a good spot since Robinson already had a size advantage over his defender to begin with.
"It's exciting. Again, for me, I've been making plays like that my entire career." – Robinson
- While Robinson's touchdown catch was notable, he also had an impressive leaping, 15-yard catch near the sideline in Sunday's game.
- "Just trying to continue to build off today and continue to make those plays moving forward and down the stretch for us," Robinson said.
"Those are plays we look for. We call those tone-setting plays." – Scott
- One particular play energized the defense early: Linebacker Ernest Jones' sideline tackle of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late in the first quarter.
- "Anytime you get a play like that in early, that kind of lets us know what kind of day it's going to be on defense," Scott said.