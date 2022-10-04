From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-9 loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held postgame press conferences following the team's 24-9 loss to the 49ers Monday night at Levi's Stadium.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Got a short week, all we can do is be able to respond, but it wasn't good enough and we're gonna move forward accordingly." – McVay
- With a condensed week ahead to prepare for Week 5 against the Cowboys, the Rams are turning the page quickly from Monday night's result.
- Dallas has won three straight heading into this Sunday's game.
"It was a gutsy, gutsy performance by Coleman trying to come back in. I just don't think it was fair to him probably to try and play." – Stafford
- Stafford respected Shelton attempting to fight through his ankle injury, but also felt like it was best for him not to continue on.
- Jeremiah Kolone stepped in and didn't miss a beat, according to Stafford, even though Kolone had never repped with Stafford in a team period in a practice before.
"I think we could have made more steps if we didn't get any turnovers. And so, just gotta be better." – Wagner
- Wagner lamented the Rams defense giving up "too many" explosive plays after mostly limiting them through the first three games.
- Wagner said those plays hurt the Rams in key moments during the game.