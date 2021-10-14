From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson Jr. preview Week 6 at Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the challenges presented by the Giants defense, the tandem of Henderson and Michel, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"This is a really competitive football team. I think they're doing a really nice job schematically in all three phases." – McVay
- The Giants present challenges in all three phases, according to McVay.
- Specifically on offense, he said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is playing "at a high level" and has playmakers at the skill positions that he can get involved.
"It's hard to stop either one of us when we're fresh." – Henderson
- Henderson and fellow running back Sony Michel teamed up for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 28 combined carries in the Rams' win over the Seahawks and will look to carry over momentum from that performance into this week.
- When they're "fresh," Henderson said he and Michel are able to show everyone what they're capable of doing. "Now we've just got to be consistent and bring it every week."
"I'm watching their defense, and their defense flies around." – Stafford
- Stafford is impressed by what he's seen from the Giants defense so far.
- "They've got a bunch of first round picks, two really good corners, two really good safeties, some interior defensive linemen that are special players," Stafford said. "So it's not hard to understand what the task is at hand."