From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson Jr. preview Week 6 at Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the challenges presented by the Giants defense, the tandem of Henderson and Michel, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"This is a really competitive football team. I think they're doing a really nice job schematically in all three phases." – McVay