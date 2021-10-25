From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with the media following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Stafford surpassing 300 career passing touchdowns, Ramsey's fourth-quarter interception, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Gutsy win by our team today. A lot of adversity that we had to overcome, but I thought the guys just weathered the storm." – McVay
- It took a resilient effort, but the Rams were able to come away with the victory on Sunday.
- "That's a really tough football team," McVay said of the Lions. "You got to give those guys their credit, but a lot of things that we can clean up. But certainly no style points in this league."
"Means a little bit. I grew up watching John (Elway) and was a huge fan." – Stafford
- Stafford's three-passing-touchdown performance against the Lions gave him 301 for his career, passing former Broncos quarterback John Elway for 12th on the NFL's all-time list.
- Stafford said he wore Elway's number seven in high school and college and "was a huge fan of the way he played the game, way he threw the ball," so achieving that feat was "pretty cool" to him.
"We have tremendous guys up front." – Joseph-Day
- Joseph-Day and the Rams defensive line brought consistent pressure throughout Sunday's game, and it eventually paid off with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions from the secondary.
- Joseph-Day himself finished with one sack, five total tackles and one QB hit in the Rams' win.
"We got the look we wanted. Van did a great job." – Kupp
- Kupp credited his first touchdown catch to fellow wide receiver Van Jefferson, whose ability to successfully occupy the inside defender – plus Stafford being able to navigate the edge, and offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Rob Havenstein "being able to snatch guys, keep their hands down.
- Because of that execution, Kupp said all he had to do was simply catch the ball.
"When I play, I play thinking that I will make a play when my opportunity comes, just because I don't get a lot of opportunities throughout the game all the time." – Ramsey
- Ramsey isn't targeted often, so when the ball does come his way, he said he makes sure to maximize those chances. That's what happened when he came up with the clutch fourth-quarter interception in the endzone to help preserve the Rams' late lead.
- Ramsey said he had the tight end on the play, and the Lions ran double post routes, and he managed to undercut them and make a play on the ball.