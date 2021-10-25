Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

Oct 24, 2021 at 06:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with the media following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Stafford surpassing 300 career passing touchdowns, Ramsey's fourth-quarter interception, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Gutsy win by our team today. A lot of adversity that we had to overcome, but I thought the guys just weathered the storm." – McVay

  • It took a resilient effort, but the Rams were able to come away with the victory on Sunday.
  • "That's a really tough football team," McVay said of the Lions. "You got to give those guys their credit, but a lot of things that we can clean up. But certainly no style points in this league."

"Means a little bit. I grew up watching John (Elway) and was a huge fan." – Stafford

  • Stafford's three-passing-touchdown performance against the Lions gave him 301 for his career, passing former Broncos quarterback John Elway for 12th on the NFL's all-time list.
  • Stafford said he wore Elway's number seven in high school and college and "was a huge fan of the way he played the game, way he threw the ball," so achieving that feat was "pretty cool" to him.

"We have tremendous guys up front." – Joseph-Day

  • Joseph-Day and the Rams defensive line brought consistent pressure throughout Sunday's game, and it eventually paid off with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions from the secondary.
  • Joseph-Day himself finished with one sack, five total tackles and one QB hit in the Rams' win.

"We got the look we wanted. Van did a great job." – Kupp

  • Kupp credited his first touchdown catch to fellow wide receiver Van Jefferson, whose ability to successfully occupy the inside defender – plus Stafford being able to navigate the edge, and offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Rob Havenstein "being able to snatch guys, keep their hands down.
  • Because of that execution, Kupp said all he had to do was simply catch the ball.

"When I play, I play thinking that I will make a play when my opportunity comes, just because I don't get a lot of opportunities throughout the game all the time." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey isn't targeted often, so when the ball does come his way, he said he makes sure to maximize those chances. That's what happened when he came up with the clutch fourth-quarter interception in the endzone to help preserve the Rams' late lead.
  • Ramsey said he had the tight end on the play, and the Lions ran double post routes, and he managed to undercut them and make a play on the ball.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey capitalizes on opportunity with fourth-quarter interception vs. Lions

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's endzone interception late in the fourth quarter proved pivotal in the Rams' 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday.
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, plus a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, help the Rams defeat the Lions 28-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 7. 
news

Matthew Stafford reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

With his second touchdown pass on Sunday against the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the 13th quarterback in NFL history to reach 300 career passing touchdowns.
news

Sony Michel and Kendall Blanton active, Brycen Hopkins inactive for Rams-Lions

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Lions

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

En el emotivo reencuentro de Stafford y Goff con sus anteriores equipos, los Rams buscan seguir al alza

Aunque Los Ángeles y Detroit están en polos opuestos, el partido del domingo en SoFi Stadium es uno de los más interesantes de la Semana 7
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Lions in Week 7

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

Week 7 Preview: Matthew Stafford feeling at home as Rams welcome Lions to SoFi Stadium

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses whether or not Matthew Stafford has maybe even exceeded the lofty expectations, how important it is for the Rams to get going early on offense, and the much anticipated homecoming for former Rams Jared Goff and Michael Brockers.
news

Injury Report 10/22: Sony Michel questionable but expected to play vs. Lions

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

Terrell Lewis is maximizing opportunities, but more focused on the plays he should have made

Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis has capitalized on an expanded role, but when it comes to his performance, he thinks more about the plays he didn't make than the ones he did.
news

What Jared Goff and Michael Brockers meant to Rams

Head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald head share the impact former Rams Jared Goff and Michael Brockers had ahead of their return to Los Angeles as members of the Lions this weekend. 
Advertising