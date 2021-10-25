From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with the media following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Stafford surpassing 300 career passing touchdowns, Ramsey's fourth-quarter interception, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Gutsy win by our team today. A lot of adversity that we had to overcome, but I thought the guys just weathered the storm." – McVay