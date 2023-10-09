From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles at SoFi Stadium, discussing the margin for error in Sunday's game, wide receiver Cooper Kupp's 2023 regular season debut and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"The margin for error was really small." – McVay
- The Rams didn't have much room for mistakes against an Eagles team that controlled the time of possession 37:55 to 22:05 on Sunday.
- The Eagles were also 13 of 18 on third downs compared to 6 of 14 for the Rams.
"I love the way that this group continues to be able to respond, (but) we got to play better complimentary football." – McVay
- McVay lamented how each phase – offense, defense and special teams – was unable to play off the other in Sunday's game.
- The example McVay pointed to that captured that sentiment was defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon getting an interception midway through the third quarter, but the offense not coming away with points on the ensuing drive.
"I thought he played really well." – Stafford
- Stafford was glad to have Kupp back on Sunday, as Kupp finished with a team-high 8 catches for 118 yards.
- "Happy for him that he's out there because I know that's what he loves to do," Stafford said.
"There were just opportunities for both sides of the ball to just grab the momentum and kind of run with it, and we weren't able to do it." – Stafford
- Like McVay, Stafford also cited a lack complementary football, especially when it came to losing the lead right before halftime and then being unable to regain it in the second half.
- Stafford said they knew that they were going to be limited possession-wise – alluding to how the Eagles have been able to sustain long drives and control the clock – and would need to be more productive on the possessions they did get.