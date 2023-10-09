From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles at SoFi Stadium, discussing the margin for error in Sunday's game, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿'s 2023 regular season debut and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"The margin for error was really small." – McVay

The Rams didn't have much room for mistakes against an Eagles team that controlled the time of possession 37:55 to 22:05 on Sunday.

The Eagles were also 13 of 18 on third downs compared to 6 of 14 for the Rams.

"I love the way that this group continues to be able to respond, (but) we got to play better complimentary football." – McVay