From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 37-31 Week 14 overtime loss to Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, discussing the play of rookie tight end Davis Allen, how the game unfolded and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I don't know the severity of what that knee injury (for tight end Hunter Long) was, but he's been a guy that you really enjoy working with. He's just getting better and better." – McVay

Long exited midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.

He started in place of tight end Tyler Higbee, who was inactive due to a neck injury.

"There will be some opportunities for us to be able to learn, coaches and players alike. We're gonna stay connected. We're gonna move forward the right way." – McVay