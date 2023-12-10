Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 37-31 Week 14 overtime loss to Baltimore

Dec 10, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

BALTIMORE – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, discussing the play of rookie tight end Davis Allen, how the game unfolded and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I don't know the severity of what that knee injury (for tight end Hunter Long) was, but he's been a guy that you really enjoy working with. He's just getting better and better." – McVay

  • Long exited midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.
  • He started in place of tight end Tyler Higbee, who was inactive due to a neck injury.

"There will be some opportunities for us to be able to learn, coaches and players alike. We're gonna stay connected. We're gonna move forward the right way." – McVay

  • McVay is looking forward to seeing how the Rams respond to Sunday's result.
  • "That was a gut-wrenching loss, guys put a lot out there, but we're not going to let the Ravens beat us twice,. I can promise you that," McVay said.

"(Allen) did a great job." – Stafford

  • Stafford was pleased with the performance of Allen, who chipped in four catches for 50 yards and his first career touchdown in place of an injured Long. 
  • Stafford said there's some tough matchups in the run game and the pass game for the tight ends, and he thought Allen did a nice job handling those responsibilities on Sunday. 

"Just continue to trust the work that we put in." – Stafford

  • That's what Stafford as a captain and leader would tell his teammates in wake of an outcome like that. 
  • Stafford said that like any game – win, lose or draw – "there's an opportunity for some growth."

