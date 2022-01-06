From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller preview Week 18 vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing takeaways from the first game against the 49ers this season, wide receiver Cooper Kupp potentially winning the NFL's receiving triple crown this weekend, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"We need to play better in that three-hour window. I need to coach better. We need to execute better." – McVay
- McVay is looking for sharper execution as the Rams look to earn a win over the 49ers and split the season series after the 49ers won the first matchup.
- McVay also said the Rams "need to take better care of the football" compared to the first game.
"(I'm) just happy for him and his success and sharing a little small part in that is pretty cool." – Stafford
- Kupp has a shot at becoming the first NFL receiver since Steve Smith in 2005 to finish as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on Sunday, and Stafford is glad to be a part of it.
- The focus is on getting a win on Sunday, but Stafford also said such a feat is "not something you get the chance to do every day or every season really."
"Honestly, like I know I say this every single week, but we have been so even keeled and so consistent with things that we do, how we prepare." – Miller
- While those outside the building see as growth and evolution from the Rams defense since the first game against the 49ers, Miller indicated they're still doing the same things as they were before.
- "Its been very consistent whether we win or lose," Miller said.