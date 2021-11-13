Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Nov 12, 2021 at 06:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing their reaction to the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., what they've seen from the 49ers offense and defense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"You're definitely excited about the potential of what he can bring to our offense." – McVay

  • Adding Beckham to the offensive gives the Rams a wide receiver who can run the entire route tree.
  • "There's no limitations to his game," McVay said.

"I think the first time I talked to a media group here, one of the keys to winning the football game was affecting the quarterback." – Morris

  • The most effective way to disrupt the 49ers' offense starts with affecting the quarterback.
  • Once the protection system breaks down and the wide base and short hitch the quarterback uses is affected, it forces them off the stop and to make less-high-percentage throws.

"I was obviously pleasantly surprised, but I've always been a huge fan of his." – O'Connell

  • O'Connell is very familiar with Beckham, having faced him multiple times as a division opponent in 2017 and 2018 when Beckham was with the Giants and O'Connell the Washington Football Team's coaching staff.
  • While they haven't crossed over since O'Connell joined the Rams' staff, from afar, Beckham's ability to separate, "elite catch ability" and "elite contested catch ability" stood out.

"Once it like really, really almost came reality, then I had to close the deal for sure." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey was instrumental in the Rams' acquisition of Beckham, getting him on the phone on speaker so several of his teammates – including the Rams' current wide receivers – could help make the final push to get Beckham to Los Angeles.
  • "As a receiver, he can do everything," Ramsey said. "It reminded me of our receivers that we have here already who can do everything."

"Definitely excited. Anytime you add great pieces to the puzzle to add on to what we got, you can be excited about that." – Donald

  • Donald is also ecstatic about the Rams' newest edition.
  • Donald is familiar with Beckham from their time training together for the 2014 draft.

