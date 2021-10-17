Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Taylor Rapp,  Cooper Kupp, Robert Rochell, and Matthew Stafford react to Week 6 win over Giants

Oct 17, 2021 at 04:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences following their 38-11 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife field, covering the defense's performance, Rapp and Rochell's efforts, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Really pleased with our defensive effort today. I thought they were outstanding." – McVay

  • The Rams defense gave the Rams offense a short field to work with on four different possessions, three of which ended with points.
  • The reason for those short fields: Four takeaways, including two interceptions by Rapp and one by Robert Rochell.

"For me, it feels great. Go out there while out with your brothers and let the preparation and execution follow." – Rapp

  • Rapp credited following through on his preparation for Sunday's two-interception performance.
  • It marked Rapp's first multi-interception game of his NFL career.

"It's execution. It's such small things." – Kupp

  • After coming up empty on their first two possessions and going scoreless in the first quarter, the Rams offense eventually broke through with a 28-point second quarter.
  • Kupp said it was a product of players "winning their one-on-ones, making plays they're supposed to make."

"Just going out there, making a play for my team, (it's) just such a great feeling." – Rochell

  • When Rochell picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones late in the first half, it marked his first interception of his NFL career.
  • Rochell said he plans to give that ball to his mother, who flew out from Texas to see Sunday's game in person.

"Our guys up front do an outstanding job all the time. It's a joy to watch. It's terrible to play against them." – Stafford

  • That offensive breakthrough was fueled in part by takeaways created by the Rams defense, including outside linebacker Leonard Floyd recovering a sack-fumble caused by outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo.
  • Floyd had two total tackles and 1.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, while Okoronkwo had one tackle, one sack, one QB hit and one forced fumble.

