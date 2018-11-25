Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Rams Enjoy Bye Week

Nov 25, 2018 at 10:09 AM

Giving back on Thanksgiving

Todd Gurley, JoJo Natson, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Marcus Peters + others made sure families would have a nice turkey for their Thanksgiving feasts.

View this post on Instagram

😁 📸: @boogieloujohnson

A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on

View this post on Instagram

First 🦃 Drive In The Books

A post shared by JoJo Natson (@againstallodds_9) on

Quality family time

Players enjoyed spending some much-needed time with their families over the break whether it was their first Thanksgiving home in ten years or enjoying their newborn child's first Turkey Day!

View this post on Instagram

Vacaciones en familia fue increible! #mysquad #fambam

A post shared by Andrew Whitworth (@andrewwhitworth77) on

Cheering on alma matters

Players visited their former schools and also had the chance to catch some college football.

