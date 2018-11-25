Social Roundup: Rams Enjoy Bye Week

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday cuz @mpjuiceman had his turkey giveaway in LA and the whole fam showed up including @beastmode & @head8cke. I’m so blessed to be a part of a family that is so giving. From our mothers down to our children, when we have nothing and when we have everything, we know that it is always good to help others who need help. 🎥 @richthedirector #familyfirst #beastmode #goodlook #thanksgiving #giveback #turkey #holidays