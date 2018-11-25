Social Roundup: Rams Enjoy Bye Week

Giving back on Thanksgiving
Todd Gurley, JoJo Natson, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Marcus Peters + others made sure families would have a nice turkey for their Thanksgiving feasts.
Quality family time
Players enjoyed spending some much-needed time with their families over the break whether it was their first Thanksgiving home in ten years or enjoying their newborn child's first Turkey Day!
Cheering on alma matters
Players visited their former schools and also had the chance to catch some college football.