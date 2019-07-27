Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Rams react to McVay + Snead extension

Jul 27, 2019 at 12:49 PM
IMG_7357
Sydney Ringdahl

Social Media Coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams took to social media to show their excitement that both Head Coach Sean McVay + GM Les Snead have been extended through 2023!

Related Content

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft

Current Los Angeles Rams players took to social media to react to the addition of their newest teammates

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' 2022 Draft Trailer

Rams players, Legends, Scott Eastwood, LeBron James & more share their reaction to On The Clock, the Rams' 2022 Draft Trailer.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams OL Andrew Whitworth's retirement announcement

Rams players, Legends & more share their reaction to the Rams OL Andrew Whitworth retiring from the NFL.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory

Rams players, Legends, Dodgers' right fielder Mookie Betts, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray & more share their reaction to the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams NFC Championship win

Rams players, Legends, LeBron James & more celebrities took to social media to share their reaction to the Rams advancing to the 2021 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium

news

Social Roundup: Rams rookies react to signing their official contracts

Here's how Rams rookies reacted to officially signing their contracts.

news

Community Social Roundup: Rams players assist in COVID-19 relief efforts

A look around the organization at what Los Angeles Rams players are doing to help those impacted by COVID-19.

news

Rams players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Rams react on social media to the passing of Kobe Bryant

news

Social Roundup: Players react to win over Falcons

Check out social media posts from Rams players following their 37-10 win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

news

Social Roundup: Rams react to Goff agreeing to terms on extension

Los Angeles Rams react to Jared Goff agreeing to terms on extension on social media!

Advertising