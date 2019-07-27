Social Roundup: Rams react to McVay + Snead extension

The Los Angeles Rams took to social media to show their excitement that both Head Coach Sean McVay + GM Les Snead have been extended through 2023!
WOOOO! Les get to work!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 26, 2019
McVay + Snead are extended through 2023! 🙌
Congrats coach! Very well deserved, can’t wait to get to work!
Congrats to this man right here. One of the best leaders and football minds I’ve ever been around. It is an honor to play for you and strive for greatness.#McVayAllDay pic.twitter.com/2l5YKin2r0— Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) July 26, 2019
What can I say! Congrats on the extension Coach Mcvay & Les! No Surprise, you both deserve everything coming your way. I’m just blessed and honored to be part of something special🏹🙏🏾 #dancewithmydogsinthenighttime #squad #backupthebrinkstruck
Big year for you Coach first the engagement, now this! Congratulations on the extension. Locked in. pic.twitter.com/ZExjz5eZgf— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) July 26, 2019
Congrats coach! Well deserved, let’s get it!!! #stayblessed pic.twitter.com/XyC8HK1QUF— Nnamaka Ebukam (@samysosa_3) July 26, 2019
Well Deserved Congrats Coach!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #KeepItRolling
Congrats on the extension coach, much deserved 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/kmJTWA9pZB— Joshua Reynolds (@J_Rey_11) July 26, 2019
BIG TIME https://t.co/ma8ydESM5i— John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) July 26, 2019