Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster familiar to the Rams

Nov 09, 2019 at 07:23 AM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster first caught Rams head coach Sean McVay's attention during Los Angeles' local pro day leading into the 2017 NFL Draft.

"He was impressive, and just how receptive he was to some of the feedback," McVay said, recalling what he observed at that time. "I can even remember just watching his situational awareness where he caught a ball on a four-minute situation in a hitch, and could of scored, but he had the presence – like we've seen Todd (Gurley II) do in years past of going down because really they were going to be able to run the clock out."

Smith-Schuster has since evolved into one of the top young receivers in the NFL. Though he's questionable for Sunday's game because of a foot injury, the Rams know that they'll have to be cognizant of more than just that his situational awareness if he ends up playing.

"Really everything," McVay said. "They do a good job moving him around and he's not limited in anything that he can do."

While McVay is familiar with Smith-Schuster, the 22-year-old receiver presents somewhat of a new challenge for Los Angeles CB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey played the Steelers twice when he was with the Jaguars. In the most recent game – Week 11 in 2018 – he matched up with former Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown at least nine times compared to three against Smith-Schuster, according to target data collected by Pro Football Focus. During the two team's Week 5 contest in 2017, Smith-Schuster's rookie year, Ramsey matched up with the former USC producted at least once compared to at least seven times with Brown, per the same matchup data.

Smith-Schuster didn't convert on the lone target against Ramsey two years ago, but he did finish with three receptions for 37 yards when targeted three times against Ramsey last year.

"Different body type, different receiver a little bit," Ramsey said. "He can make plays, but I'm going to play my game. I'm not really worried about it."

Ramsey also said he likes Smith-Schuster's style of play.

"He plays very physical, he plays strong, aggressive through the catch," Ramsey said.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Rams practice ahead of Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams practice ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 39

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker's (52) Clay Matthews, (56) Dante Fowler Jr., (50) Samson Ebukam, and (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 39

Linebacker's (52) Clay Matthews, (56) Dante Fowler Jr., (50) Samson Ebukam, and (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to kicker (4) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 39

Guard (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers catches passes after practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers catches passes after practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 39

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (9) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 39

Quarterback (9) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(24) Taylor Rapp, (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman, (20) Jalen Ramsey, (26) Marqui Christian, (22) Troy Hill, and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 39

(24) Taylor Rapp, (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman, (20) Jalen Ramsey, (26) Marqui Christian, (22) Troy Hill, and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 39

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 39

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 39

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 39

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 39

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 39

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 39

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 39

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 39

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 39

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 39

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 39

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 39

Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 39

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 39

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 39

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 39

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 39

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 39

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 39

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 39

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 39

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker's (54) Bryce Hager, (58) Cory Littleton, (59) Micah Kiser, (51) Troy Reeder, and (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 39

Linebacker's (54) Bryce Hager, (58) Cory Littleton, (59) Micah Kiser, (51) Troy Reeder, and (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 39

Offensive lineman (63) Austin Corbett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 39

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 39

Joc Peterson of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Those attributes are part of the reason why defenders play him so closely to the line of scrimmage. The other is the numbers.

Smith-Schuster totaled at least 100 receiving yards in eight games in 2018, tied with Brown for second-most by a Steeler in a single season. In two-plus NFL seasons, he's averaged 14.2 yards per reception.

Add in his speed – he ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine – and it's not surprising to see opposing defenders leave just 4.8 yards between him and them at the time of the snap, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That distance ties with two others for eighth-shortest among wide receivers, minimum of 25 targets.

"You feel like, 'Alright he might not be that burner,' but he runs away from everybody," McVay said. "He's got great game speed and it's really just a challenge for our defense as a whole to know where he is at all times and make sure that he's accounted for because as soon as you just slip up a little bit, he makes you pay and makes a big play that ends up changing the narrative of the game."

Limiting Smith-Schuster and what he does well presents a tall task, but it's one both Ramsey and McVay are up for.

"He's tough as hell and it's a great challenge," McVay said. "Looking forward to it."

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to host 49ers in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

Here are five things for Rams fans to keep an eye on as the team returns from its Week 7 bye and prepares for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

Updates on Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Troy Hill, Cam Akers and others as the Rams prepare for Week 8 against the 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on the statuses of wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, running back Cam Akers and running back Kyren Williams heading into Sunday's Week 8 home game against the 49ers.

news

Top Five plays from Rams defense from first six weeks of 2022 season

With the Rams at their Week 7 bye, a look back at their top five offensive plays from their first six games.

news

Top Five plays from Rams offense from first six weeks of 2022 season

With the Rams at their Week 7 bye, a look back at their top five offensive plays from their first six games.

news

Alaric Jackson y Oday Aboushi ayudan a estabilizar la línea ofensiva de los Rams en la victoria sobre los Panthers

Experimentando más la reorganización en la delantera, los Rams de Los Angeles se sobrepusieron a la lesión del tackle izquierdo Joe Noteboom y encontraron un ritmo en la segunda mitad con Alaric Jackson al frente y Oday Aboushi como guardia derecho.

news

Checking in on the Rams' 2022 Draft Class at the bye week

How has the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 draft class fared through the first six weeks of the season? We take a look here.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams LB Brett Faryniarz talks about going from undrafted to an NFC Championship game

Former Rams linebacker Brett Faryniarz looks back at a career that saw him go from undrafted out of San Diego State to a key cog on the 1989 team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Rams WR Ben Skowronek reflects on his first career touchdown | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 91

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek breaks down his first touchdown in the NFL against the Carolina Panthers & only regrets not having a better celebration.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their bye week.

news

McVay: Joe Noteboom out for remainder of season after rupturing Achilles vs. Panthers; Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Cobie Durant and Bobby Brown expected back after bye week

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on left tackle Joe Noteboom, center Brian Allen, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive back Cobie Durant and defensive lineman Bobby Brown heading into the bye week.

Advertising