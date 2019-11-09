Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster familiar to the Rams

Smith-Schuster has since evolved into one of the top young receivers in the NFL. Though he's questionable for Sunday's game because of a foot injury, the Rams know that they'll have to be cognizant of more than just that his situational awareness if he ends up playing.

"Really everything," McVay said. "They do a good job moving him around and he's not limited in anything that he can do."

While McVay is familiar with Smith-Schuster, the 22-year-old receiver presents somewhat of a new challenge for Los Angeles CB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey played the Steelers twice when he was with the Jaguars. In the most recent game – Week 11 in 2018 – he matched up with former Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown at least nine times compared to three against Smith-Schuster, according to target data collected by Pro Football Focus. During the two team's Week 5 contest in 2017, Smith-Schuster's rookie year, Ramsey matched up with the former USC producted at least once compared to at least seven times with Brown, per the same matchup data.

Smith-Schuster didn't convert on the lone target against Ramsey two years ago, but he did finish with three receptions for 37 yards when targeted three times against Ramsey last year.

"Different body type, different receiver a little bit," Ramsey said. "He can make plays, but I'm going to play my game. I'm not really worried about it."

Ramsey also said he likes Smith-Schuster's style of play.