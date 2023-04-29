Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams select Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner with 89th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Twelve picks after addressing the defensive front seven, the Rams added to that group again, selecting Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner 89th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Turner was a Third-Team All-ACC performer in his lone season with the Demon Deacons after recording 38 total tackles (10 for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and a team-best three forced fumbles despite not starting in the 13 games he played.

He arrived in Winston Salem in 2022 as a graduate transfer from Richmond, where he posted 54 tackles (10.5 for loss), four sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 starts and was a First-Team All-CAA selection in his final season in 2021.

Turner joins TCU guard Steve Avila and Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young as Los Angeles' Day 2 selections thus far.

